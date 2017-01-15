Latest Headlines

Fire-fighters come to the rescue of trapped horse

3 hours ago
News

Local fire-fighters came to the aid of a stricken horse stuck in a muddy ditch near Newtownstewart on Sunday afternoon.

Councillors vote for increased pay
6 hours ago
News
PSNI’s cash windfall
23 hours ago
News
News
ellie-jaeLoughran110117mc87
Ellie-Jae’s life ‘transformed by cannabis oil’
January 15, 2017

Don’t rob Ellie-Jae of her big smile - family urge.

Police contacted following traffic warden abuse
January 14, 2017

STRABANE was the only town in Tyrone where police were contacted following an incident of abuse against a traffic warden in the past year.

Lifford GAA club aiming high with pitch refurb plans
January 14, 2017
More public loos in Strabane than across Derry city
January 13, 2017
Trio of local heroes save man from bridge plunge
January 13, 2017
Yellow warning for ice in place
January 13, 2017
Man in his 70s seriously ill after Newtownstewart crash
January 13, 2017
‘Guardian angel’ grandmother saves lives during blaze
January 13, 2017
SPORT
Brennan stars as Tyrone reignite McKenna Cup bid
January 15, 2017
GAA

  TYRONE resuscitated their McKenna Cup hopes as they produced a second-half display of some calibre to consign Ulster...

Rea relishing Uerney challenge
January 12, 2017
GAA

NEW Urney boss Mickey Rea is barely in the door but he is confident that his newly promoted charges...

Ardstraw on the ‘Money’ to go two points clear
January 11, 2017
Soccer
Cavan see off Tyrone in McKenna Cup
January 8, 2017
GAA
Festive PBs for Lifford Strabane athletes
January 7, 2017
Tyrone set sights on six of the best
January 6, 2017
GAA
Gallagher appointed Tyrone U15 supremo
January 5, 2017
Soccer
Clarke delighted Sproule staying on board
January 3, 2017
Soccer
Portstewart next up for wounded ‘Straw
December 30, 2016
Soccer
Athletic set sights on senior football
December 28, 2016
Soccer
Lifestyle
New Alley guide hints at celebrations to mark ten years
January 13, 2017

In what will be its tenth year in business, Strabane’s Alley Theatre has just revealed details of its programme...

Down memory lane to Clipper Carlton era at the Alley
January 12, 2017

THE songs of the Clipper Carlton are to be brought back to life through a special evening of music...

Eimir takes on the world
January 5, 2017
Young people create new piece of graffiti art
December 24, 2016
Nothing’s gonna stop him now
December 22, 2016
Send young Billy a message of hope this Christmas
December 17, 2016
New book from Chronicle columnist
December 16, 2016
Tragedy should be commemorated annually says author
December 12, 2016