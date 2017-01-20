Latest Headlines
Strike action ‘the only option we have left’
TEACHERS on the picket lines earlier this week said they had been left with no option but all out strike action.
Seventeen sick days average for council employees
EMPLOYEES at Derry City and Strabane District Council take an average of 17 sick days each year, according to the latest official figures.
Family aim to spread Lupus awareness with support group
A Newtownstewart family have set their sights on creating a local sub-group of Lupus NI to help support those affected by Lupus in West Tyrone.
Hotel owner slams abuse of controversial heating scheme
Tyrone schools braced for half-day teachers’ strike
The Big Bustling Bridal Fair
One third of non-domestic RHI recipients in Tyrone
Assembly election to take place on March 2
60,000 names removed from the electoral register
Sigersons to draw up strategy for next five years
HARNESSING into the town of Strabane’s renowned community spirit will be one of the prime objectives of Strabane Sigersons....
Top coach cuts ribbons at SBG Strabane
JOHN Kavanagh, the man credited with creating MMA superstar Conor McGregor, was in Strabane at the weekend for a...
McCabe rolls back the years
Rampant Red Hands hammer Donegal
Bonner positive ahead of Healy Park visit
Athletic draw a blank against Trojans
Brennan stars as Tyrone reignite McKenna Cup bid
Rea relishing Uerney challenge
Ardstraw on the ‘Money’ to go two points clear
Cavan see off Tyrone in McKenna Cup
Bumping into a World Cup winner on the bus
A STRABANE man admits he was more than a little surprised to find himself sitting opposite a World Cup...
Irish Coffee inventor celebrated in Tyrone hometown
Folklore has it that in 1943 Joseph Sheridan was running a restaurant at a small airport in southwest Ireland,...