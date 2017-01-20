Latest Headlines

Strike action ‘the only option we have left’

16 hours ago
News

TEACHERS on the picket lines earlier this week said they had been left with no option but all out strike action.

‘Billy’s Law’ event cancelled as Assembly collapses
1 day ago
News
Inspirational runner Kevin Boyle passes away
1 day ago
News
News
Seventeen sick days average for council employees
January 20, 2017

EMPLOYEES at Derry City and Strabane District Council take an average of 17 sick days each year, according to the latest official figures.

Family aim to spread Lupus awareness with support group
January 19, 2017

A Newtownstewart family have set their sights on creating a local sub-group of Lupus NI to help support those affected by Lupus in West Tyrone.

Hotel owner slams abuse of controversial heating scheme
January 18, 2017
Tyrone schools braced for half-day teachers’ strike
January 17, 2017
Advertisement
The Big Bustling Bridal Fair
January 17, 2017
One third of non-domestic RHI recipients in Tyrone
January 17, 2017
Assembly election to take place on March 2
January 16, 2017
60,000 names removed from the electoral register
January 16, 2017
SPORT
Sigersons to draw up strategy for next five years
January 21, 2017
GAA

HARNESSING into the town of Strabane’s renowned community spirit will be one of the prime objectives of Strabane Sigersons....

Top coach cuts ribbons at SBG Strabane
January 20, 2017

JOHN Kavanagh, the man credited with creating MMA superstar Conor McGregor, was in Strabane at the weekend for a...

McCabe rolls back the years
January 19, 2017
Rampant Red Hands hammer Donegal
January 18, 2017
GAA
Bonner positive ahead of Healy Park visit
January 17, 2017
GAA
Athletic draw a blank against Trojans
January 16, 2017
Soccer
Brennan stars as Tyrone reignite McKenna Cup bid
January 15, 2017
GAA
Rea relishing Uerney challenge
January 12, 2017
GAA
Ardstraw on the ‘Money’ to go two points clear
January 11, 2017
Soccer
Cavan see off Tyrone in McKenna Cup
January 8, 2017
GAA
Lifestyle
Bumping into a World Cup winner on the bus
January 21, 2017

A STRABANE man admits he was more than a little surprised to find himself sitting opposite a World Cup...

Irish Coffee inventor celebrated in Tyrone hometown
January 21, 2017

Folklore has it that in 1943 Joseph Sheridan was running a restaurant at a small airport in southwest Ireland,...

Peter scoops Discover Bundoran cover shot
January 19, 2017
New Alley guide hints at celebrations to mark ten years
January 13, 2017
Advertisement
Down memory lane to Clipper Carlton era at the Alley
January 12, 2017
Eimir takes on the world
January 5, 2017
Young people create new piece of graffiti art
December 24, 2016
Nothing’s gonna stop him now
December 22, 2016