Local doctors on verge of handing in resignations

12 hours ago
News

A LOCAL doctor says he is seriously considering handing in his letter of resignation and believes many of his colleagues will do likewise, as the cris

Dessie’s Joshua Tree raffle
1 day ago
News
Over 4,000 people were reported missing across district
1 day ago
News
News
Billy setback puts huge dent in funds
February 3, 2017

ELATION that Billy Caldwell was successfully brought out of a coma and discharged from the LA Children’s Hospital has been tempered by the scale of th

Housing boost for Magheramason
February 3, 2017

DERRY City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee has approved the building of 14 new houses in Magheramason.

Police at scene of three car collision on A5
February 2, 2017
Clady residents to be consulted over HGV headache
February 2, 2017
£150,000 road scheme to commence in Castlederg
February 1, 2017
Vandals wreak havoc at St Catherine’s Primary School
January 31, 2017
Upgrade for Artigarvan water supply
January 31, 2017
Billy returns to LA home after coming out of coma
January 30, 2017
SPORT
Tyrone prove too strong for gritty Roscommon
February 5, 2017
GAA

A SIX-POINT margin of victory doesn’t tell the whole tale as Tyrone clinched a 0-18 to 1-9 win over...

Tyrone gunning for winning start
February 5, 2017
GAA

THE early January jolt to the system failed to throw Tyrone off course as they maintained their stranglehold on...

Gallagher not expecting ‘too much trouble’
February 2, 2017
Ventures II take Derry by storm
February 1, 2017
Barton says Tyrone operating at different level
January 30, 2017
GAA
Red Hands demolish Derry
January 29, 2017
GAA
Bradley dismisses talk of Derry demise
January 28, 2017
GAA
Gallagher to face Medvedovski in Belfast
January 27, 2017
Award for Strabane and Derry based Ulster Rally
January 26, 2017
Attacking trio snapped up by Sion ladies
January 24, 2017
Soccer
Lifestyle
Hughie preparing to lose his long locks for charity
February 5, 2017

A STRABANE cancer survivor is to shed his locks as part of a fundraiser for the nurses who looked...

Grammy-nominated bluegrass band to play Folk Park gig
February 1, 2017

A Grammy nominated American bluegrass band are looking forward to a ‘special’ gig in the Ulster American Folk Park...

New publication from Strabane author Caroline
January 28, 2017
Throwing light on the built heritage of Strabane
January 26, 2017
Snow White and the Seven… Bandits
January 24, 2017
St Theresa’s pupils raise awareness of pollution
January 23, 2017
Bumping into a World Cup winner on the bus
January 21, 2017
Irish Coffee inventor celebrated in Tyrone hometown
January 21, 2017