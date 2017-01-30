Latest Headlines

£150,000 road scheme to commence in Castlederg

53 mins ago
News

TRANSPORT NI has announced the start of a £150,000 road scheme at Ferguson Crescent in Castlederg.

Vandals wreak havoc at St Catherine’s Primary School
1 day ago
News
Upgrade for Artigarvan water supply
1 day ago
News
News
Billy returns to LA home after coming out of coma
January 30, 2017

AFTER a torturous week there has been some good news for young Billy Caldwell after he was successfully brought out of an induced coma and return to h

17,000 people per day impacted by return of border
January 29, 2017

OVER 17,000 people will be effected every single day should there be a return to a hard border between Strabane and Lifford.

CCTV footage to be examined ahead of Brady inquest
January 29, 2017
Local scientist at the forefront of battling cancer
January 28, 2017
Cold hard cash becomes cold hard concrete at Derg bank
January 28, 2017
Drop in drink driving arrests over Christmas
January 27, 2017
Tyrone men involved in Dublin criminal gang kidnapping
January 26, 2017
Fall sparks rescue response at Killeter wind turbine
January 25, 2017
SPORT
Ventures II take Derry by storm
February 1, 2017

VENTURES II attended the Karate Northern Ireland (KNI) competition in the Foyle arena Derry on Sunday, the first to...

Barton says Tyrone operating at different level
January 30, 2017
GAA

DEJECTED Derry boss Damian Barton admitted that ‘emotionally and physically’ Tyrone were on a different level to his...

Red Hands demolish Derry
January 29, 2017
GAA
Bradley dismisses talk of Derry demise
January 28, 2017
GAA
Gallagher to face Medvedovski in Belfast
January 27, 2017
Award for Strabane and Derry based Ulster Rally
January 26, 2017
Attacking trio snapped up by Sion ladies
January 24, 2017
Soccer
Strabane footballers return to former clubs
January 24, 2017
Soccer
Winning games is important insists Tyrone boss
January 22, 2017
GAA
Sigersons to draw up strategy for next five years
January 21, 2017
GAA
Lifestyle
New publication from Strabane author Caroline
January 28, 2017

‘The Belfast Girl’ is the new novel from Strabane-born author, Caroline Doherty de Novoa.

Throwing light on the built heritage of Strabane
January 26, 2017

A new exhibition is set to shine the spotlight on the built heritage of our area. ‘Marks of Time...

Snow White and the Seven… Bandits
January 24, 2017
St Theresa’s pupils raise awareness of pollution
January 23, 2017
Bumping into a World Cup winner on the bus
January 21, 2017
Irish Coffee inventor celebrated in Tyrone hometown
January 21, 2017
Peter scoops Discover Bundoran cover shot
January 19, 2017
New Alley guide hints at celebrations to mark ten years
January 13, 2017