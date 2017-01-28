Latest Headlines

17,000 people per day impacted by return of border

8 hours ago
OVER 17,000 people will be effected every single day should there be a return to a hard border between Strabane and Lifford.

CCTV footage to be examined ahead of Brady inquest
14 hours ago
Local scientist at the forefront of battling cancer
1 day ago
Cold hard cash becomes cold hard concrete at Derg bank
January 28, 2017

MONEY has got even harder to come by in Castlederg following the disappearance of one of the town’s ATM machines.

Drop in drink driving arrests over Christmas
January 27, 2017

ARRESTS for drink driving in the Derry and Strabane region dropped by almost 25 per-cent over the Christmas period, compared with the same period last year.

Tyrone men involved in Dublin criminal gang kidnapping
January 26, 2017
Fall sparks rescue response at Killeter wind turbine
January 25, 2017
Police step up patrols following crimewave
January 25, 2017
Strabane priest sues church of paedophile cover up
January 24, 2017
Billy in induced coma after seizure attack
January 24, 2017
Michelle O’Neill named Sinn Féin’s new northern leader
January 23, 2017
Red Hands demolish Derry
January 29, 2017
Tyrone 2-13  Derry 1-7 By Barry O’Donnell GOALS in either half from Colm Cavanagh and Peter Harte (penalty) set...

Bradley dismisses talk of Derry demise
January 28, 2017
THE prospect of an unprecedented sixth McKenna Cup in succession isn't one that should be taken lightly, according to...

Gallagher to face Medvedovski in Belfast
January 27, 2017
Award for Strabane and Derry based Ulster Rally
January 26, 2017
Attacking trio snapped up by Sion ladies
January 24, 2017
Strabane footballers return to former clubs
January 24, 2017
Winning games is important insists Tyrone boss
January 22, 2017
Sigersons to draw up strategy for next five years
January 21, 2017
Top coach cuts ribbons at SBG Strabane
January 20, 2017
McCabe rolls back the years
January 19, 2017
New publication from Strabane author Caroline
January 28, 2017

‘The Belfast Girl’ is the new novel from Strabane-born author, Caroline Doherty de Novoa.

Throwing light on the built heritage of Strabane
January 26, 2017

A new exhibition is set to shine the spotlight on the built heritage of our area. ‘Marks of Time...

Snow White and the Seven… Bandits
January 24, 2017
St Theresa’s pupils raise awareness of pollution
January 23, 2017
Bumping into a World Cup winner on the bus
January 21, 2017
Irish Coffee inventor celebrated in Tyrone hometown
January 21, 2017
Peter scoops Discover Bundoran cover shot
January 19, 2017
New Alley guide hints at celebrations to mark ten years
January 13, 2017