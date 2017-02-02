Latest Headlines

Billy setback puts huge dent in funds

6 hours ago
ELATION that Billy Caldwell was successfully brought out of a coma and discharged from the LA Children’s Hospital has been tempered by the scale of th

Housing boost for Magheramason
16 hours ago
Police at scene of three car collision on A5
1 day ago
Clady residents to be consulted over HGV headache
February 2, 2017

PLANS to ban lorries from Clady have moved closer following an announcement from the North’s Roads Minister that he intends to commence consultation o

£150,000 road scheme to commence in Castlederg
February 1, 2017

TRANSPORT NI has announced the start of a £150,000 road scheme at Ferguson Crescent in Castlederg.

Vandals wreak havoc at St Catherine’s Primary School
January 31, 2017
Upgrade for Artigarvan water supply
January 31, 2017
Billy returns to LA home after coming out of coma
January 30, 2017
17,000 people per day impacted by return of border
January 29, 2017
CCTV footage to be examined ahead of Brady inquest
January 29, 2017
Local scientist at the forefront of battling cancer
January 28, 2017
Gallagher not expecting ‘too much trouble’
February 2, 2017

STRABANIMAL James Gallagher isn't expecting Israeli opponent Kirill Medvedovsky "to be too much trouble."

Ventures II take Derry by storm
February 1, 2017

VENTURES II attended the Karate Northern Ireland (KNI) competition in the Foyle arena Derry on Sunday, the first to...

Barton says Tyrone operating at different level
January 30, 2017
Red Hands demolish Derry
January 29, 2017
Bradley dismisses talk of Derry demise
January 28, 2017
Gallagher to face Medvedovski in Belfast
January 27, 2017
Award for Strabane and Derry based Ulster Rally
January 26, 2017
Attacking trio snapped up by Sion ladies
January 24, 2017
Strabane footballers return to former clubs
January 24, 2017
Winning games is important insists Tyrone boss
January 22, 2017
Grammy-nominated bluegrass band to play Folk Park gig
February 1, 2017

A Grammy nominated American bluegrass band are looking forward to a ‘special’ gig in the Ulster American Folk Park...

New publication from Strabane author Caroline
January 28, 2017

‘The Belfast Girl’ is the new novel from Strabane-born author, Caroline Doherty de Novoa.

Throwing light on the built heritage of Strabane
January 26, 2017
Snow White and the Seven… Bandits
January 24, 2017
St Theresa’s pupils raise awareness of pollution
January 23, 2017
Bumping into a World Cup winner on the bus
January 21, 2017
Irish Coffee inventor celebrated in Tyrone hometown
January 21, 2017
Peter scoops Discover Bundoran cover shot
January 19, 2017