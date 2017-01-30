Latest Headlines
£150,000 road scheme to commence in Castlederg
TRANSPORT NI has announced the start of a £150,000 road scheme at Ferguson Crescent in Castlederg.
Billy returns to LA home after coming out of coma
AFTER a torturous week there has been some good news for young Billy Caldwell after he was successfully brought out of an induced coma and return to h
17,000 people per day impacted by return of border
OVER 17,000 people will be effected every single day should there be a return to a hard border between Strabane and Lifford.
CCTV footage to be examined ahead of Brady inquest
Local scientist at the forefront of battling cancer
Cold hard cash becomes cold hard concrete at Derg bank
Drop in drink driving arrests over Christmas
Tyrone men involved in Dublin criminal gang kidnapping
Fall sparks rescue response at Killeter wind turbine
Ventures II take Derry by storm
VENTURES II attended the Karate Northern Ireland (KNI) competition in the Foyle arena Derry on Sunday, the first to...
Barton says Tyrone operating at different level
DEJECTED Derry boss Damian Barton admitted that ‘emotionally and physically’ Tyrone were on a different level to his...
Red Hands demolish Derry
Bradley dismisses talk of Derry demise
Gallagher to face Medvedovski in Belfast
Award for Strabane and Derry based Ulster Rally
Attacking trio snapped up by Sion ladies
Strabane footballers return to former clubs
Winning games is important insists Tyrone boss
Sigersons to draw up strategy for next five years
New publication from Strabane author Caroline
‘The Belfast Girl’ is the new novel from Strabane-born author, Caroline Doherty de Novoa.
Throwing light on the built heritage of Strabane
A new exhibition is set to shine the spotlight on the built heritage of our area. ‘Marks of Time...