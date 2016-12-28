Latest Headlines

May start date for new Strabane Academy build

16 hours ago
News

WORK on a new £21.5 million Strabane school will begin in May next year.

25 people per day contacting out of hours in Strabane
2 days ago
News
Council risking running out of time on bonfire issue
3 days ago
News
News
Hillsborough families motivated by Strabane support
December 28, 2016

A SURVIVOR of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster says support from Strabane is helping motivate families in their campaign for justice.

Massive support for festive market
December 26, 2016

THE people of Strabane have given a resounding ‘yes’ to the concept of an annual Christmas market in the town.

Help at Hand project launched
December 24, 2016
Clady welcomes new nativity scene
December 23, 2016
Advertisement
All financial abuse cases came from Strabane
December 22, 2016
Council announces service arrangements for Christmas
December 21, 2016
Relief for Glebe residents as bus shelter is replaced
December 21, 2016
Billy’s brother Kyle runs home to a hero’s welcome
December 20, 2016
SPORT
Portstewart next up for wounded ‘Straw
December 30, 2016
Soccer

ARDSTRAW boss Gary Simpson has told his players not to be crying over spilled milk!

Athletic set sights on senior football
December 28, 2016
Soccer

STRABANE Athletic’s ambitions to play Irish League level football have been given a major boost.

Owen Roes mark successful Youth season
December 24, 2016
GAA
2 Castles ABC take titles in Toomebridge
December 23, 2016
Boxing
The ‘Strabanimal’ extends unbeaten run
December 22, 2016
MMA/Martial Arts
Harte insists lessons learned from defeat
December 19, 2016
GAA
Spain scholarship for young Dunamanagh cyclist
December 16, 2016
Meehan hat-trick inspires Pat’s comeback
December 13, 2016
Soccer
Gallagher promises a masterclass
December 12, 2016
Strabane Academy boys create history
December 9, 2016
Lifestyle
Young people create new piece of graffiti art
December 24, 2016

A NEW social project completed by a group of young people has been unveiled at the EOTAS (Education Other...

Nothing’s gonna stop him now
December 22, 2016

BUDDING Strabane singer Jordan Devine says he’s still on a high after his X Factor final appearance at Wembley.

Send young Billy a message of hope this Christmas
December 17, 2016
New book from Chronicle columnist
December 16, 2016
Advertisement
Tragedy should be commemorated annually says author
December 12, 2016
Kevin raises £4,000 to charity after half marathon
December 10, 2016
Choose the ‘Right Bite’ this Christmas
December 2, 2016
When they were young and unafraid…
December 1, 2016