Assembly election inevitable as McGuinness resigns

3 hours ago
AN assembly election looks ever more likely with the imminent resignation of Martin McGuinness.

Councillor complains Irish is ‘driven down his throat’
8 hours ago
1 day ago
Studio executives eye up Baronscourt Estate
January 8, 2017

NEWTOWNSTEWART’S Baronscourt Estate could soon be transformed into a movie set following behind-the-scenes visits by a number of studio executives.

No additional cost to public purse to keep court open
January 8, 2017

THE North’s justice minister has said there will be no extra cost to the public purse in keeping Strabane’s courthouse open.

Triple crown for Dylan
January 7, 2017
Strabane claimants to get Universal Credit from 2018
January 7, 2017
Tyrone stars honoured as ‘Gaelic warriors’
January 6, 2017
Adria founder passes away
January 6, 2017
Rapist runs up £10,000 legal bill
January 6, 2017
Athletic committee hits the fund-raising trail
January 5, 2017
Cavan see off Tyrone in McKenna Cup
January 8, 2017
CAVAN 1-13  TYRONE 0-12 A spate of injuries allied to a disjointed team performance made for an inauspicious start...

Festive PBs for Lifford Strabane athletes
January 7, 2017

Lifford Strabane athletes end the year by posting personal best times and winning category prizes

Tyrone set sights on six of the best
January 6, 2017
Gallagher appointed Tyrone U15 supremo
January 5, 2017
Clarke delighted Sproule staying on board
January 3, 2017
Portstewart next up for wounded ‘Straw
December 30, 2016
Athletic set sights on senior football
December 28, 2016
Owen Roes mark successful Youth season
December 24, 2016
2 Castles ABC take titles in Toomebridge
December 23, 2016
The ‘Strabanimal’ extends unbeaten run
December 22, 2016
Eimir takes on the world
January 5, 2017

Gortin climber Eimir McSwiggan has risen to the heady heights of third best in the world following her latest...

Young people create new piece of graffiti art
December 24, 2016

A NEW social project completed by a group of young people has been unveiled at the EOTAS (Education Other...

Nothing’s gonna stop him now
December 22, 2016
Send young Billy a message of hope this Christmas
December 17, 2016
New book from Chronicle columnist
December 16, 2016
Tragedy should be commemorated annually says author
December 12, 2016
Kevin raises £4,000 to charity after half marathon
December 10, 2016
Choose the ‘Right Bite’ this Christmas
December 2, 2016