25 people per day contacting out of hours in Strabane

OUT of hours provider Western Urgent Care is dealing with an average of 25 cases in the Strabane District every single day, new figures show.

In response to a Stormont question from West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan, Health Minister Michelle O’Neill said that between November 2015 and October this year, Western Urgent Care dealt with a total of 9,108 Strabane cases.

Despite the numbers though, Western Urgent Care says it does not have the money to allocate a full-time GP to the town. And even if the finances were available they would have difficulty recruiting someone, according to the firm’s most senior official.

Out of hours cover has been a source of public complaint in Strabane for many years, with elected representatives repeatedly raising it on behalf of constituents.

Responding to the latest statistics, Western Urgent Care said that the 9,108 people who contacted them over the 12 month period came from a geographical spread reaching from Dunamanagh through Strabane to Plumbridge, Newtownstewart and Castlederg.

Almost 2,500 of the calls received were made between Monday and Friday, with the rest – 6,625 calls – coming in on a Saturday, Sunday or bank holiday.

Eugene Dunn, Western Urgent Care’s General Manager, acknowledged the statistics but said providing out of hours cover was becoming increasingly difficult due to the unwillingness of GPs to take on red eye and weekend shifts.

“Similar to other out of hours providers, Western Urgent Care is under considerable challenge due to increasing demand and difficulties associated with recruitment and retention of GPs,” Eugene Dunn said.

“Over the past three years in particular, fewer doctors have made themselves available to work out of hours particularly at busier periods such as Christmas and Easter.

“This has led to unpredictable GP availability making it very difficult, on occasions, to reliably fill GP rotas. This adds additional pressure to doctors already working in the service. The service is supported by a number of loyal and dedicated clinical and non-clinical individuals.

“On occasions where there is no GP out of hours cover in Strabane, a GP will travel from another centre, normally Altnagelvin or Omagh, to provide appointments on a block appointment basis.”

Given the high number of people seeking medical help out of normal working hours, the Strabane Chronicle asked if Western Urgent Care had considered posting a GP full-time locally.

Eugene Dunn said it was simply not feasible.

“We wouldn’t be in a financial position to be able to provide that service if there was the demand for it,” Mr Dunn said.

“Also it would be remiss of me not to again highlight the fact that we, like other out of hour providers in Northern Ireland, are currently struggling to get enough GPs to work in the out of hours service.

“There have been various initiatives put in place to financially incentivise the GP shifts and to try and encourage GPs to work out of hours. These have had a level of success but we are still working in very difficult and testing times for those associated with the provision of GP out of hours services,” added the Western Urgent Care General Manager.