+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com
Strabane Chronicle Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportSoccer

Athletic set sights on senior football

Posted: 4:18 pm December 28, 2016
By Conor Sharkey
c.sharkey@strabanechronicle.com
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone
Strabane Athletic officials and youth players pictured at the new proposed developmenet site

Strabane Athletic officials and youth players pictured at the new proposed development site

STRABANE Athletic’s ambitions to play Irish League level football have been given a major boost.

The club has secured land to build an outdoor pitch as well as Ireland’s first full size indoor 3G pitch.

Advertisement

Moneymore-based firm, Manor Architects, have been appointed to oversee the project which is expected to cost millions of pounds to develop.

Club officials say they hope to see work begin within 12 months and if all goes according to plan, the plans will provide Strabane with the facilities it needs to compete at the top level or Irish soccer.

Athletic’s Seamus McElroy said that if he had a crystal ball, he could see Strabane playing at Championship or even Irish League level football by 2022.

“In five years time, from a football point of view, I can see us playing at the next level. We are an intermediate club but in five years time I would like to think we will be knocking on the door of the Irish League.”

Strabane has produced some fine footballers over the years, from the young guns of today like Rory Patterson and Warner Mullan right back to the likes of Gregory Kearney, Bomber Rouse and Bobby Snodgrass.

Seamus McElroy said the town was well known for turning out top talent and that it was high time players stopped having to sign for clubs outside Strabane in a bid to advance their careers.

“The talent is there but unfortunately over the last number of years that talent has had to move away because Strabane has not kept up with everyone else in terms of playing at a higher level.”

FULL STORY  IN TOMORROW’S STRABANE CHRONICLE

Posted: 4:18 pm December 28, 2016
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone
The ‘Strabanimal’ extends unbeaten run

  BY RYAN McALEER STRABANE’S James Gallagher extended his unbeaten professional record in comfortable fashion by submitting American Anthony...

Gallagher promises a masterclass

STRABANE’S James Gallagher has promised a masterclass when he takes to the cage in Friday’s hotly anticipated Bellator event...

Strabane Academy boys create history

COACH Niall O’Donnell has highlighted the importance of Strabane Academy’s historic victory over Carrickfergus Grammar School.

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com

Copyright © 2016 — The Strabane Chronicle.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Strabane Chronicle is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 15 Main Street, Strabane, Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, BT82 8AS