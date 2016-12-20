+44 (0)28 7188 2100
Billy’s brother Kyle runs home to a hero’s welcome

Posted: 1:52 pm December 20, 2016
Billy Caldwell with his mum Charlotte.

KYLE Moore, brother of Castlederg schoolboy Billy Caldwell, returned home to the Strabane District this morning to a hero’s welcome.

Kyle has spent the last 12 days running and walking with 300 tough miles with 20kg on his back. The effort is aimed at raising vital funds for Billy who is currently in Los Angeles receiving potentially life saving treatment for intractable epilepsy.

It is hoped Kyle will arrive at Omagh courthouse at 4pm this afternoon, the same location his epic challenge started on December 9.

On hand to greet him in Castlederg this morning were dozens of well wishers, including pupils from Edwards Primary School.

View Kyle’s homecoming right here:

 

