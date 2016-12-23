Clady welcomes new nativity scene

CLADY’S new community nativity installation is already generating interest from far and wide, despite the fact that it has only been in place for less than a fortnight.

The new manger scene complete with three kings, a shepherd, an angel alongside Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus was unveiled and blessed earlier this month but already, feedback from neighbouring communities has been overwhelmingly positive.

“It does look powerful,” admitted Barry Lafferty, secretary of Clady Cross Community Development Association.

“Everybody absolutely loved the idea and we’ve had an awful lot of response from further afield as well. Other community groups have contacted us as well to say it was a wonderful idea and ask how they could go about it. I have to admit, it’s been a lot of hard work. We could have got other cheaper statues and done other things differently but for the job we were looking for, it ended up perfect.”

Officially unveiled last Friday at a small event attended by pupils from St Columba’s Primary School and members of the Clady community, carols were sung and the crib was blessed last Friday by local priest, Fr Michael Porter.

The nativity is situated at the entrance into the Crescent and New Street.

Barry continued, “Christopher McNulty and Martin Lafferty were the men who came up with the design and the building of it. And then we researched about the best place to get the statues.

“Last Friday the school choir sang a few songs and Fr Porter said a few words and blessed it. Tony Farrell sang a song in Irish too.”

He added, “It’s a lovely addition to the village and it’s something the people of the community will enjoy for years to come.

“The idea will be to improve it next year with lights and all the rest. But already it has come far father than we expected in such a short time.”