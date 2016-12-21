Council announces service arrangements for Christmas

DERRY City and Strabane District Council have just announced their service arrangements over the Christmas holiday period.

Members of the public are reminded to check the council website over the coming weeks for any changes to opening times and refuse collections in their area.

The main council office buildings in Derry and Strabane will be closed for Christmas on December 26, 27 and 28 and on January 2 for the New Year.

There will be some minor changes to bin collections across the district and householders will be informed of this via special bin stickers which they should look out for in the coming days. These changes will affect homes with collections on a Monday, with no collections on Boxing Day. People should be aware that these collections will now take place on Saturday 24.

Recycling centres across Derry and Strabane will also close early at 3pm on Christmas Eve and times for the reopening of all centres are highlighted on the council’s website.

Leisure centres across Derry and Strabane, including Foyle Arena, Templemore Sports Complex, Brooke Park, Riversdale, Melvin Park and Derg Valley will all close on December 24, 25, 26 for the Christmas break with early closure from 2pm on December 31 and centres remaining closed on January 1.

For anyone wishing to register births or deaths, the District Registrar’s Offices will be closed on Monday 26, Tuesday 27 and Wednesday 28 for Christmas and also Monday, January 2 for the New Year.

The District Registration Service will however be available over the Christmas and New Year holidays for emergency death registration.

Local funeral directors are aware that they can make contact via the office out of hours mobile number. This call out service is available for families who need to register a death immediately for either cremation purposes or removal of the body outside of the jurisdiction.