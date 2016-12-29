Council risking running out of time on bonfire issue

DERRY City and Strabane District Council has been warned it risks running out of time on a bonfires deal.

Earlier this month a new policy on the burning of bonfires on council owned land was tabled before the Health and Community Committee.

The policy was drawn up following months of discussions by a working group made up of representatives from all political parties.

But despite having cross-party support going into the meeting, the document was rejected at the last minute by unionist representatives.

They said there were elements of it they could not support and following bad tempered exchanges with nationalist councillors, both the DUP and the UUP said they would no longer be engaging with the working group.

In an attempt to keep the issue moving forward, independent Paul Gallagher proposed at the monthly meeting of council that the policy be suspended until April to allow for further discussions with community groups and organisations.

Cllr Gallagher said, “In proposing this, it may go some way towards getting cross party support and getting the entire community to buy in to it. This is about consultation and at some stage, hopefully April 4 next year, we will come to some realisation as to how to take this forward.”

Previously though, Sinn Féin said there was a policy on the table and that it should be adopted without further delay.

“We worked for seven months and we believed we had a policy. How long is a piece of string? Let’s vote this policy through and then get the sleeves rolled up and move towards consultation. If we keep stalling on this we will end up with no policy,” Cllr Kevin Campbell said.

The SDLP’s Brian Tierney warned there was a real risk of running out of time on reaching agreement on the bonfire issue.

“If we push this down the road further, then we will run out of time,” he said.

“We will end up going into the summer where we won’t have a policy. I propose, in terms of cross party support, that we defer doing anything to allow for further discussions to get everyone to a position where we are happy and content to adopt this,” Brian Tierney said.

But following a five minute recess, the SDLP said they wished to withdraw their calls for a deferral and instead would be backing Paul Gallagher’s plans to revisit the policy in April.

While Sinn Féin opposed the move, it was agreed by 22 votes for and 14 against that the issue be suspended until April to allow for further consultation and discussion.