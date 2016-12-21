+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com
Strabane Chronicle Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath Notices

DUFFY, Jim

Posted: 12:15 pm December 21, 2016

DUFFY – (Strabane and formerly of Glebe, Sion Mills) December 18th 2016 at Silverdale Care Home, Jim R.I.P. Beloved husband of Kathleen, much loved father of Catriona, Jim, Julie and the late John, dearly loved grandfather of Catherine, Anna, Niall, Ellie and Adam and brother of Ethna, Cathal, Marie, Nuala, Tess, Rosemary and the late Frank and Peter. Funeral took place from his home, 4 Carricklee Road, Strabane on Wednesday December 21st at 9.20 am. for Requiem Mass in St. Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, brother, sisters and family circle.
Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to Silverdale Care Home Residents` Comfort Fund, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com

Copyright © 2016 — The Strabane Chronicle.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Strabane Chronicle is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 15 Main Street, Strabane, Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, BT82 8AS