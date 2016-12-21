DUFFY, Jim

DUFFY – (Strabane and formerly of Glebe, Sion Mills) December 18th 2016 at Silverdale Care Home, Jim R.I.P. Beloved husband of Kathleen, much loved father of Catriona, Jim, Julie and the late John, dearly loved grandfather of Catherine, Anna, Niall, Ellie and Adam and brother of Ethna, Cathal, Marie, Nuala, Tess, Rosemary and the late Frank and Peter. Funeral took place from his home, 4 Carricklee Road, Strabane on Wednesday December 21st at 9.20 am. for Requiem Mass in St. Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, brother, sisters and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Silverdale Care Home Residents` Comfort Fund, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.