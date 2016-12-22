All financial abuse cases came from Strabane

ONE hundred per-cent of financial abuse cases reported to the Western Trust between 2015 and 2016 were from the Strabane area, new figures show.

Financial abuse is the misuse of a person's – usually an older or vulnerable adult – funds and assets. It generally involves their property, money, pension book or other valuables being interfered with illegally.

In more recent times the definition has been widened to include people who are taken advantage of either through the post, on the telephone or online.

In a Stormont question to Health Minister Michelle O’Neill recently, MLA Michaela Boyle asked for details of the number of older people who have experienced financial abuse in Strabane in the past two years.

The minister said that while her department does not hold the information for the past two years, from April 1 2015 to March this year there were five referrals in relation to financial abuse to the Western Trust’s Adult Protection Gateway Team.

All referrals were from the Strabane area, Michelle O’Neill confirmed.

Michaela Boyle described the statistic as “alarming” but said the actual figure was probably even higher, with many cases going unreported.

“Figures show that one in five older people across the North experience some form of financial abuse and it is certainly alarming that all these cases were reported from the Strabane area during the course of a single year.

“In terms of those who are the victim of financial abuse, it can bring with it feelings of betrayal, embarrassment and fear because often, those responsible are close to their victim.

“If it is a family member there can be that element of shame there and for that reason, it is something that can often stay hidden and can go unreported.

“If anyone has an elderly relative, my advice would be to have that conversation and make them aware that there is support out there for them.”

The West Tyrone MLA said that in light of the figures from the Western Trust, she intended to raise the issue of financial abuse at Stormont.

“What I hope to do in the New Year is work with the health and justice ministers on this issue and meet with the Older People’s Commissioner so we can look at how we can better safeguard our older generations,” Michaela Boyle added.