Harte insists lessons learned from defeat

A YEAR that yielded a treble of important title-successes for Tyrone ended with an O’Fiaich Cup final loss for an experimental side that will nevertheless enter the new season with a fair degree of confidence.

Newcomers were once again given their chance to impress as the Red Hands lost by six points, 3-10 to 0-13, to Armagh, but it will be the lessons learned rather than the result which will provide the short-term legacy of an entertaining decider in Crossmaglen.

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte fielded an almost even balance of young and more established players. He was disappointed at the result, citing the concession of three goals as crucial to the eventual outcome.

“We pulled ourselves back after conceding a goal in the first half, and then found ourselves down again at half-time,” he said.

“I think we still could have come back, but then came the calamity of the goal at the start of the second half.

“There were chances at the end to narrow the gap and make it a more competitive game. If Michael Cassidy’s late shot had gone in instead if hitting the crossbar then maybe a draw could have been achieved.

But the result stands from what was a competitive game.

“Even though the game was lost, it’s still going to do us more good than a match that is won pulling up.

“You always learn more from a defeat than a victory because the situation is examined more in-depth and the things that need attention are seen.

“This is also good for the new players because they see the standard required to play at this level. They cannot be expected to know that without playing these games playing someone like Armagh who are a seasoned team gives them the experience.

“They had a great desire and I’d have to say that, short of losing the trophy, this game will be good for us.

Players will also have learned to settle into roles, we experimented a bit today and tried to find places for people where they might work better than other players.

“It’s an on-going process, but to be fair to the young players you need about five or six players who have been there and achieved to give the newcomers the stability.

“We started without a lot of the seasoned players and then had to introduce them sooner was wanted because they had played a full game in the Railway Cup on Saturday.”

