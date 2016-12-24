Help at Hand project launched

THE Help at Hand (HAH) Project has been officially launched for another year in Strabane.

Advertisement Running for the past five years the scheme is supported by the Neighbourhood Health Improvement Project (NHIP) and is delivered through Strabane and District Caring Services and a number of community groups.

This project aims to assist vulnerable residents within the local area over the winter period to ensure they are safe, secure and warm in their own homes.

“This year we have been able to create 100 Winter Health boxes that will be distributed around the communities to those who are less fortunate,” Wendy McGlinchey from NHIP explained.

“Each of the Winter Health Boxes contains warm clothing, gloves, thermal underwear, a hat, warm socks, a blanket, tins of biscuits and some non-perishable goods as well as essential toiletries for when it snows and becomes too dangerous for those with mobility issues to venture outside their home in severe weather conditions.”

The spokesperson also extended a word of thanks to all the scheme’s sponsors and anyone who contributed in any way.

Gerard Harkin, manager at Strabane and District Caring Services added, “The winter health boxes are designed to keep people warm in the colder months and are particularly welcomed by those at the receiving end. It is our intentions to ensure that those at risk are warm and feel secure in their own homes over the winter period, this coming together of community groups in the area is a wonderful example of what can be achieved when working in partnership and collaborating for the greater good.”

For more information or help you may require, please contact you nearest community group:

• Gerard Harkin, Strabane & District Caring Services Bridge Street: 02871884986.

• Gina Devine, Fountain Street Community Development Association: 028 71885100.

• Ivan Barr, Melmount Community Forum: 028 71880878.

• Damien Gavigan, Lisnafin-Ardnalee Trust: 028 71880658.

• Aodhan Harkin, Sigersons GAC: 02871384426.

• Jarlath McNulty, Cairde Ex-Prisoners group 02871 886824.

• Ursula Gallagher, Strabane & Community Project; 02871 883102.

Wendy concluded “Can I ask that you look out for friends, relatives and neighbours who could be at risk during the cold weather – especially the elderly and those who are ill. It is Important to prevent people from becoming cold in the first place. Prevention is always easier than cure.”