Hillsborough families motivated by Strabane support

Advertisement A SURVIVOR of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster says support from Strabane is helping motivate families in their campaign for justice.

Liverpool native Ralph Hadley was in Strabane recently for a fund-raising night in aid of the ‘Total Eclipse of the S*n’ push.

Set up following the long awaited Hillsborough verdicts in April, the Don’t Buy the S*n campaign aims to clear shelves of the Sun newspaper.

The opposition centres on allegations the paper printed in the wake of the tragedy which claimed the lives of 96 football supporters.

Since being established, the campaign has attracted over 33,000 members.

In September, Derry City and Strabane District Council became the first local authority outside of Liverpool to pass a motion calling on newsagents to stop selling the Sun.

Since passing the motion, seven other councils across Britain have followed suit with several more due to consider it in the coming months.

Earlier this month local Liverpool supporters gathered for a charity disco in Dicey Riley’s bar, Strabane. The event raised £3,000, money that will be used to wrap taxis in the ‘Don’t Buy the Sun’ logo.

Ralph Hadley was 33 when he and four friends travelled to the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. He lost a close pal in the crush and has been central to the ‘Total Eclipse of the S*n’ campaign since it was set up.

He recalled the fateful day and told the Strabane Chronicle how support from this part of the world is helping families as they continue in their fight for prosecutions.

Ralph said, “We went to the game, five of us in the car. We got to the ground and we were all laughing, joking and looking forward to a great day because Liverpool probably had the strongest team in Europe at the time.

“But when we arrived it quickly became apparent that this wasn’t like any other game. There was no orderly crowd control and it was just chaos outside. We joined the queue to get in at Lepping’s Lane and the queue just got tighter and tighter and the pressure built up. The police didn’t seem to have any experience or expertise in handling the situation that was in front of them.

“We managed to get into the ground at about 2.30pm and you could see that the central pen, it was like nothing I’d ever seen before. Normally a crowd would sway around, but the crowd was so packed that there was no movement.

“It was obvious 30 minutes before anyone started to get injured or killed that something was seriously wrong. Anyone who went regularly to a football game could see there was something seriously wrong. And the police did nothing.

“It just built up and up and eventually the crowd outside became so packed that the police gave the order to open the gates. So the supporters came in and they all thought that if you came down the tunnel you could get in but you couldn’t because there were fences either side. People were trapped in that central pen and as a result, 96 people died and hundreds more were injured.”

With a nation stunned and a city in mourning, the Sun newspaper went to press with allegations and lies about the behaviour of fans on the day.

Ralph continued, “The day of my friend’s funeral was the day the Sun printed their headlines.

“People say there were other papers who printed wild statements and there were. But they printed them as allegations, the Sun chose to print them as the truth.

“In my line of work over the past 27 years I’ve travelled a lot and I’ve had literally hundreds of conversations with people who still believe those headlines were the truth. It’s particularly difficult when you are trying to deal with the worst event in your life and the world still believe these lies.

“Even though it’s 27 years later and it took the families 27 years to get the real truth, we are still waiting for the accountability and the prosecutions. The reason it took 27 years, a lot of it is down to that newspaper, that headline and the fact they chose to defend that headline for so long. The only reason they eventually apologised was because they had to and it was proved to be lies.”

Those behind the ‘Total Eclipse’ campaign say they fully respect everyone’s right to buy whatever newspaper they want. Their aim however is to convince as many newsagents to stop selling the Sun and customers to stop purchasing it.

Locally anti-Sun stickers have begun to go up in shops and pubs as word of the campaign continues to spread.

Ralph Hadley said the support from Strabane had been immense and that it was giving families the strength to carry on in their fight for justice.

“It validates what we are trying to do. We say to people this isn’t about red or blue, it is about decency and respect and the support from Strabane makes us feel that there are people outside the city who see it that way. It makes us feel that the message is being heard.

“When you get support for a cause, it motivates you to carry on and the people of Strabane have been massively supportive. They are motivating us to carry on.”