Hussey hits out at republican display on Christmas tree

ULSTER Unionist Derek Hussey has condemned the hanging of republican prisoners' names from Strabane Christmas tree.

Members of the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association gathered in Abercorn Square on Saturday for what has become an annual vigil in support of individuals incarcerated in Maghaberry and elsewhere.



The ceremony has however attracted criticism once again, with Derek Hussey describing it as “desecration”.

“ I unreservedly condemn the placing of names of republican prisoners on the Christmas tree in Strabane town centre on Saturday afternoon. Such an action at any time of the year, much less in the week leading up to Christmas, is totally counter to the good will experienced by the vast majority of our citizens at this time.

“This desecration has occurred over this last number of years and it would seem that there are those seeking to sow discord at a time of year when we should be celebrating the birth of Christ with his message of ‘glad tidings of comfort and joy’,” the Castlederg man said.

Cllr Hussey added that he had asked Derry City and Strabane District Council to remove the names from the Christmas tree.