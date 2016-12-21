KELLY, Mary

KELLY (née Ferris) (Strabane and formerly of Upperlands, Co. Derry) December 17th 2016 at her home, Mary Ann R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Edward, much loved mother of Mariena, John and Gerald, dearly loved grandmother of Aislinn, Cian, Eibhlin, Chloe, Ethan, Cormac, Bridget and Seamus and sister of Harry, Pat, Kathleen, Jean and the late Bridget, James, Margaret and John. Funeral took place from her home, 60A Curleyhill Road, Strabane on Monday December 19th at 12.30 pm for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 1 pm. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.