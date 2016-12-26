Massive support for festive market

THE people of Strabane have given a resounding ‘yes’ to the concept of an annual Christmas market in the town.

On Thursday of last week Castle Street was lit up brighter than ever as the first festive fayre in Strabane helped spread Christmas cheer among the throngs of locals who took part.

Music, craft stalls, theatre performances, Mighty Mascots entertainment and late night shopping all combined to make it a very special evening for all the family.

Behind the fayre is the Strabane Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership which has drawn down a grant of £3,000 from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Community worker Teresa Stewart said the success of the event proved there is certainly an appetite to make the event an annual prospect.

“It was just brilliant,” she enthused.

“We were delighted at the support, both in terms of footfall on the night and the number of those who set up stalls.

“The sheer numbers of people who came along was just great.

“It definitely achieved the goal of creating a Christmas atmosphere and ambience in the town centre; it had that in abundance. We were also fortunate in terms of the weather.”

As well as the stalls and all the Christmas goodies, there was also a number of artists providing festive sounds. Music will be provided by Knockavoe Choir and the Gaelscoil Choir as well as David Oliver and his band.

Teresa continued, “This was about a pilot to gauge if there was an appetite in Strabane for this type of Christmas fayre and Thursday night certainly showed that there is.”