May start date for new Strabane Academy build

WORK on a new £21.5 million Strabane school will begin in May next year.

Education Minister Peter Weir revealed details of the new Strabane Academy build following a Stormont question by West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan.

Mr Weir said that design work on the school, which will be built on the Derry Road campus, is well under way with a tender to secure a contractor due to go out shortly.

“It is anticipated the project will come before the Planning Committee early January 2017,” the Education Minister said.

“Work is expected to commence on site May 2017 with project completion October 2019.”