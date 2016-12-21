McGRATH, Frances

McGRATH – (née Patton) (Sion Mills) December 16th 2016 at Melmount Manor Strabane, Frances R.I.P., 14 Parkside Gardens, Sion Mills. Beloved wife of the late Paddy, much loved mother of Paddy, Joe, Mark, Yvonne and the late Damian and Aidan and sister of Tommy, Billy, Jimbo, Eddie, Dessie and the late Sadie and Annie-May. Funeral took place from her daughter, Yvonne Hendry’s home, 21 Seein Road Sion Mills on Sunday December 18th at 10.25 am. for Mass in St. Theresa’s Church, Sion Mills at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, sons, brothers, grandchildren and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Autism Initiatives N.I., c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.