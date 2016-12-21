+44 (0)28 7188 2100
MEEHAN, Patsy

Posted: 12:16 pm December 21, 2016

MEEHAN (née Callan) (Strabane) December 18th 2016 at Woodmount Nursing Home, Strabane, Patsy R.I.P., 13 Croghan View, Strabane. Much loved mother of Judy, Madeline and the late Ann and sister of Bridie and the late Maureen and Jack. Funeral took place from her daughter, Madeline McColgan`s home, 34 Knockavoe Crescent, Strabane on Tuesday December 20th at 9.20 am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great, great grandchild, sister and family circle.
Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to St. Vincent de Paul, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

