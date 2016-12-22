Nothing’s gonna stop him now

BUDDING Strabane singer Jordan Devine says he’s still on a high after his X Factor final appearance at Wembley.

Advertisement Jordan (19) made his X Factor debut earlier this year during the auditions in Dublin, though at that time, the judges weren’t sufficiently impressed with his rendition of the Robbie Williams’s song, ‘Candy’.

On Saturday night of last week however, Jordan took to the Wembley stage to belt out the Starship classic, ‘Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,’ along with a number of auditionees. And the performance went down a storm with judges and the audience.

“It was unbelievable,” Jordan said.

“I knew about it a week before hand but I had to keep it secret.

“Wembley was unbelievable too. Walking out onto the stage – the audience gave us a great reception. It was brilliant.”

The Strabane singer, who is appearing at the Strabane Christmas Fayre tonight (Thursday) revealed he was personally contacted by the show’s producers to come along for the X Factor finale.

He also paid special tribute to Simon Cowell whom he met after the performance.

“It was a great experience,” Jordan enthused. “It was a bit like being in a dream, walking around with all the finalists.

“And when I was walking out after I met Simon. He said it was good to see me and thanked me for coming. He also told me to keep practising. He’s a gentleman.”

Jordan is already planning his comeback at next year’s X Factor auditions in the springtime.