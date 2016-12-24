+44 (0)28 7188 2100
Owen Roes mark successful Youth season

Posted: 3:16 pm December 24, 2016
Owen Roe O’Neill’s GAC, Leckpatrick held a Youth Awards function last Friday night in the Clubrooms to recognise the Club’s U-14 and U-16 players and teams.

Presentations were made to the nine Owen Roes U-14 boys who were part of the successful Clann na nGael team who lifted the Tyrone League, Championship and Féile na n-Óg titles and who also made it through to the All-Ireland Finals of Féile na n-Óg.

Also on the night, the Ladies U-16 team with their three Clann na nGael teammates received their League and Championship medals and a Merit Award was made to Caoimhe Barr who won the Ladies Ulster U-16 Championship title with Tyrone.

A big thank you to Tori Mc Laughlin (Strabane Sigerson’s and Tyrone Ladies Senior player) and to Cathal Mc Shane (Owen Roe’s and Tyrone Senior player) who were guests of honour and to all those players, parents and coaches who attended and to those who provided the refreshments afterwards.

Winners of the night
Ladies U-16 award winners: Best Defender- Cliodhna Quinn; Best Forward (joint)- Shauna Devine and Kirstie Mc Fadden; Most Improved Player (joint)- Orla Gormley and Niiamh Mc Daid; Player of the Year – Caoimhe Barr.

Ladies U-14 award winners: Best Defender (joint)- Orla Mc Nulty and Taylor Conroy; Best Forward-Caitlyn Kelly; Most Promising Player – Ciara Gormley (recieved by Orla Gormley); Player of the Year- Kirstie Mc Fadden.

U-16 (boys) award winners: Best Defender-Daire Devine; Best Forward-Niall McAleer; Most Improved Player – Pearce Devine; Player of the Year – Peter O’Flaherty.

