Relief for Glebe residents as bus shelter is replaced

Posted: 11:25 am December 21, 2016
The Glebe bus shelter which is due to be replaced this week.

The Glebe bus shelter which is due to be replaced this week.

SINN Féin councillor Maolíosa McHugh has welcomed confirmation that  the bus shelter in The Glebe which has fallen into a bad state of 
disrepair is being removed and replaced with a new one.

He said, “I welcome confirmation from Council’s Environment and Regeneration  Officer that the old bus shelter is being removed and replaced with a new one this week.

“This move will be welcomed by local residents and particularly local  school children who avail of the shelter in these cold wintry mornings 
and I trust that the new shelter will provide a bit more cover from the  elements.  I also wish to thank council for the works that are now being  undertaken.”

