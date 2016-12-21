Relief for Glebe residents as bus shelter is replaced

SINN Féin councillor Maolíosa McHugh has welcomed confirmation that the bus shelter in The Glebe which has fallen into a bad state of

disrepair is being removed and replaced with a new one.

He said, “I welcome confirmation from Council’s Environment and Regeneration Officer that the old bus shelter is being removed and replaced with a new one this week.

“This move will be welcomed by local residents and particularly local school children who avail of the shelter in these cold wintry mornings

and I trust that the new shelter will provide a bit more cover from the elements. I also wish to thank council for the works that are now being undertaken.”