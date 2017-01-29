17,000 people per day impacted by return of border

OVER 17,000 people will be effected every single day should there be a return to a hard border between Strabane and Lifford.

The figure is contained in a research document drawn up jointly between Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council.

The paper was presented to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee when it met in Derry’s Guildhall recently as part of its inquiry into the future of the land border with the Republic of Ireland.

The aim of the session was to gain an insight into the views of communities, businesses and other organisations located close to the border and how these should be addressed as part of the negotiations on leaving the EU.

Panellists were told that 17,224 journeys are made across the border between Lifford and Strabane every day for the purposes of work.

Across the three major border crossings – Lifford/Strabane, Muff/Derry and Bridgend/Derry – the figure stands at 326,577 journeys per week.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s strategy manager, Michael Gallagher, said should physical borders be reintroduced, it would create serious challenges for those living in the South but working in the North.

Mr Gallagher said, “We were unprepared for the vote. We have been involved in a wide ranging consultation exercise since, looking at health, education and environment on a cross-border basis.

“What is emerging is a view of what Brexit will actually mean – that it will be difficult for businesses.

“What I would say at the outset is that this region is fundamentally different from many regions. Very many people left here about ten years ago when housing was expensive here and moved across the border.

“Many of those individuals work in Northern Ireland, for example, in the health service. They purchased a house in euros, are driving a car that is registered in Ireland and they now face many challenges about how they can manage their lives.”

The research document also examines how sectors including education, fishing, agriculture and retail will be impacted should there be a return to hard borders.

Looking at the various scenarios that could arise as Theresa May moves forward with Brexit negotiations, the report adds, “In shaping their approach, the councils would do well to heed the advice from Professor Frances Ruane on managing the uncertainty created by Brexit: ‘Prepare for the worst, work out what the vision is and hope for the best’.”