The Awards

PRINCIPLE AWARDS:

Outstanding Business Achievement.

Our Lifetime Achievement for Business Commitment Award honours an individual who has displayed a commitment to Strabane & District over many years. The award takes into consideration personal investment, vision and dedication along with continuing business success.



Business person of the Year.

This award will go to an individual for their total commitment to the enhancement of the business life in Strabane and District.



Business of the Year Award.

This award is seeking a business with an established market position that has achieved or has the potential for sustained growth. With an innovative approach to development our winner has a top class approach to business practice.



Employer of the Year Award.

This award is about finding a good employer that staff will remain loyal to. This includes a good HR strategy with the company investing and engaging in/with staff for the overall benefit of it all.



Pride of Strabane Award.

This award is for a person or individual that has stepped up and become an ambassador for Strabane and district through dedication, promotion, caring and selfless support of their community or business environment.

CATEGORY AWARDS:

Retailer of the Year Award.

For retailers of all sizes displaying ambition, energy, skill and vision to scale the heights of business success.



Excellence in Customer Service Award.

The judges are looking for customer focused businesses who are committed to the highest levels of service to each and every customer.



Employee of the Year Award.

We are looking for an outstanding employee who goes that extra mile for their customers/clients, co-workers and employer. Any full-time employee with at least one year continuous employment with the business can be nominated.



Restaurant of the Year Award.

This award is for a restaurant that consistently provides a welcoming environment with an excellent menu range and top quality food.



Best New Business Award.

This award is open to all businesses that have started within the last 2 years. The winner will have displayed a strategic approach to business, successful implementation of a business strategy and will have good prospects for the future.



Licensed Premises of the Year.

These are the very best pubs in the area and are selected because of their consistent commitment to excellence. This award category is open to all bars/pubs who can demonstrate a professional, safe and ambient environment adhering to best practice standards of operation in their sector.



Creative Industries Business of the Year.

Creative industries are defined as ‘those industries that are based on individual creativity, skill and talent with the potential to create wealth and jobs through developing intellectual property’.

This award recognises the growing importance of the creative industries to the local economy. It is open to businesses from the following sectors which include: Advertising, Architecture, Art & Antiques, Design, Designer Fashion, Film, Video Games, Music, Performing Arts, Publishing and TV & Radio.



Outstanding Contribution to Arts & Culture.

This award is designed to recognise and reward an individual or business that has dedicated time and care in developing the arts and cultural offering of the region. This contribution could be part of their core businesses or on a voluntary basis.



Outstanding Business Growth.

This award recognises an outstanding increase in sales, profit, market share, headcount or geographical expansion. The organisation must demonstrate the best levels of growth for its size and sector and the most robust plan for sustained financial performance.



Best Eatery/Coffee shop

This award is open to all businesses who are involved in food production and sales. The category is open to restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, bakeries and butchers for both sit in and take away services. Entrants will need to demonstrate how they support local producers, provide excellent and consistent customer service, food/beverage standards. They will demonstrate consistently high standards of health, hygiene, and housekeeping procedures.



Excellence in Health, Well-Being, and Leisure.

This Category is open to barbers, hairdressers, beauticians, gyms, personal trainers and any other business involved in the local Health, Well-Being and Leisure Industry.