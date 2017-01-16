60,000 names removed from the electoral register

More than 60,000 people have been removed from the Electoral Register since the last Assembly election in May 2016 it has emerged.

A total of 60,433 names were struck off over November 15-16 2016 following a three year grace period.

The Electoral Office said that those removed from the list had not responded to its high profile canvass held during the Autumn of 2013.

The canvass, which cost around £3.5m, sought to improve the accuracy of the North’s electoral register. It was the first conducted since 2006.

Those who did not respond to the Electoral Office’s campaign were allowed to stay on the register until after the 2016 Assembly election.

However the names have now been removed.

With a fresh Assembly election expected within six weeks, members of the public are being encouraged to contact the Electoral Office to find out whether they are still on the register.

The cull is expected to spark a rush of registrations over the next few weeks.

Among the worst hit are West Belfast, where 5,759 names have been removed. Some 4,912 names have been cut from the Foyle constituency.