60,000 names removed from the electoral register

More than 60,000 people have been removed from the Electoral Register since the last Assembly election in May 2016 it has emerged.
A total of 60,433 names were struck off over November 15-16 2016 following a three year grace period.
The Electoral Office said that those removed from the list had not responded to its high profile canvass held during the Autumn of 2013.
The canvass, which cost around £3.5m, sought to improve the accuracy of the North’s electoral register. It was the first conducted since 2006.
Those who did not respond to the Electoral Office’s campaign were allowed to stay on the register until after the 2016 Assembly election.
However the names have now been removed.
With a fresh Assembly election expected within six weeks, members of the public are being encouraged to contact the Electoral Office to find out whether they are still on the register.
The cull is expected to spark a rush of registrations over the next few weeks.
Among the worst hit are West Belfast, where 5,759 names have been removed. Some 4,912 names have been cut from the Foyle constituency.
Almost 10,000 names have been removed across the three constituencies which cover Co Tyrone: West Tyrone, Mid Ulster and Fermanagh South Tyrone.
HOW TO CHECK
To check whether you’re still on the electoral register, phone the Electoral Office Helpline on 0800 4320 712. You will be asked to provide your name, address and date of birth, and we will confirm if you are registered.
The Helpline opening hours are 9am to 4.30pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 4pm on Friday.
Posted: 4:57 pm January 16, 2017