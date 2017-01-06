Adria founder passes away

ROLF Noskwith, the man who founded Adria, has died.

Mr Noskwith passed away in London on Tuesday at the age of 97.

Advertisement Born in Germany in 1919, Rolf Noskwith arrived in Britain with his parents in 1932.

He studied mathematics at Cambridge and following the outbreak of the Second World War, secured employment as a cryptographer or ‘code breaker’.

In 1941, on his 22nd birthday, he took up a post at Bletchley Park, working under the most famous code breaker of them all, Alan Turing.

Together the men smashed countless German codes which were previously believed to be unbreakable. Mr Noskwith’s work was later formally recognised by the British Government and his name added to the Bletchley Park Roll of Honour.

It was after the war that Rolf Noskwith began working for Charnos, the textile company founded by his father, Charles Henry Noskwith.

On the death of his father in 1952 he took over as chairman and quickly expanded the business to begin producing, along with stockings, Charnos’ first collection of slips, panties, negligees and night-gowns.

With the arrival of the swinging sixties interest in the company’s products rocketed and as result, a sister company, Adria, was set up. Because of Strabane’s status as an economic blackspot at the time, Charnos was directed to the town by the government department that would equate to today’s Invest NI.

In 1961 Adria was regarded as an industry trailblazer and was the first company in the world to begin producing the new seam-free stocking. The following year it began what is still regarded today as the holy grail of hosiery – the run resist stocking.

Adria’s reputation continued to grow and at its height it employed over 1,500 people at its Beechmount Avenue plant and another 1,000 at its Derry and Newry outlets.

While Adria closed its gates in Strabane for a final time in 2006, that may not be the end of the story.

It recently emerged that Rolf Noskwith’s son, Adrian, has registered a new company, ‘Adria 2 Ltd’, which could possibly see a manufacturing plant re-established in Strabane.

Owner of the Fir Trees Hotel, Johnny Kelly was Adria’s Operations Manager for many years. He said yesterday Rolf Noskwith always remained extremely proud of his contribution to Strabane and Northern Ireland.

Mr Kelly said, “Rolf was a businessman in Strabane for over 40 years and Adria operated through some of most difficult times, both economically and politically. But such was his allegiance to Strabane and its people, he persevered through those difficult times.

“Within the last 18 months the council held a civic reception to recognise his contributions towards the local economy and he said at that reception that the most important act of his career was establishing Adria in Strabane. This was against the background of a successful career as a cryptographer at Bletchley Park where he was instrumental in breaking the Enigma Code, and it puts into context just how important he saw Adria.”

Johnny Kelly worked for Adria up until 17 years ago. He said Rolf Noskwith was always a very humble, down to earth man.

“One of his great concerns was legacy in this area and that legacy can be see in the continued development of Strabane today. On a personal level, Rolf was a very humble, down to earth man who always placed his employees at a very high level in his thinking,” added Mr Kelly.

Rolf Noskwith will be laid to rest following a funeral service in Nottingham this morning (Thursday). A memorial service will be held at a later date and it is understood a delegation of former Adria workers from Strabane will be attending.

Rolf Noskwith is thought to have been the last surviving cryptographer of Bletchley Park at the time of his death.