Ardstraw on the ‘Money’ to go two points clear

Ballymoney …….2

Ardstraw……….. 5

ARDSTRAW went two points clear at the top of the Northern Ireland Intermediate League following an eye-catching victory over Ballymoney at the Riada Stadium on Saturday.

Striker Robbie Godfrey led the scoring with a splendid brace with Derek Matthews, Kenny Williamson and Sammy McKelvey also on target.

Matthews opened the scoring with a back post header but the home side hit back quickly from the penalty spot after Gary King was harshly adjudged to have fouled in the box.

Two quick goals before the half-time interval though laid the platform for Ardstraw’s impressive win.

Williamson swooped on a breaking ball to hammer it into the roof of the net from close range before Godfrey cut in from the left to beat the home net-minder at his near post.

A stunning 35-yard free kick in the early exchanges of the second half put the contest firmly back in the melting pot at 3-2.

And one goal was all that separated the sides until the final 10 minutes when Gary Simpson’s visitors put the result to bed with two late strikes.

The first was a Sammy McKelvey penalty after new signing Gregory McIvor had been brought down; the second a rasping shot by Godfrey which the ‘Money keeper allowed to squirm under his body.

Ardstraw continue their league challenge this weekend at home to Maiden City.