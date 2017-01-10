Artigarvan firm first to be hooked up to gas network

ARTIGARVAN firm LacPatrick Dairies will be the first business to be hooked up to Strabane’s new gas network.

Work to extend the Gas to the West scheme from Maydown to Artigarvan and on to Strabane town began last November. Pipes have now been laid right along the Woodend Road to the edge of the main A5 where developers have decided to suspend operations to keep traffic flowing throughout the festive period.

The focus has therefore shifted to Ballycolman Estate and Lisnafin Park where pipes are also being laid in preparation for the new gas supply.

But the company behind Gas to the West, SGN, has confirmed that LacPatrick Dairies will be its first customer in the Strabane District. They are expected to be linked up early in 2017.

SGN say talks are also at an advanced stage with McColgan’s Foods, Dillon Court and Choice Housing about hooking up to the new energy supply.

Gas to the West is a £250 million project aimed at extending the natural gas network into the North West, starting with Strabane and then reaching on to Omagh, Magherafelt, Enniskillen, Dungannon, Cookstown, Derrylin and Coalisland.

By completion, almost 15 miles of pipeline will have been laid under Strabane, with 2,500 properties able to access gas. The entire scheme could take up to six years but SGN say that with the 40 year licence they have been granted, they could still be hooking homes up well beyond 2050.

One problem that has yet to be traversed though is the River Mourne. SGN say they have yet to work out how they will cross the river when bringing their supply from their power plant in Maydown.

That issue is still at design stage with decisions expected to be made early this year.