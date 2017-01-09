+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com
Strabane Chronicle Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeBreaking News

Assembly election inevitable as McGuinness resigns

Posted: 4:15 pm January 9, 2017
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone
Martin McGuinness.

Martin McGuinness.

An assembly election looks ever more likely with the imminent resignation of Martin McGuinness.

Sparked by the DUP’s handling of the botched reneval heat incentive scheme (RHI), the Deputy First Minister will step down from his role at 5pm on Monday.

Advertisement

First Minister Arlene Foster has repeatedly refused to step down from her role, as demanded by Sinn Fein and the opposition parties.

Mr McGuinness said he was resigning with “deep regret and reluctance”.

“The First Minister has refused to stand aside, without prejudice, pending a preliminary report from an investigation.

“That position is not credible or tenable.”

He made clear that Sinn Fein would not replace him in the role.

As a consequence, the collapse of the institutions and an election are now inevitable.

“We now need an election to allow the people to make their own judgment on these issues democratically, at the ballot box,” he said.

Posted: 4:15 pm January 9, 2017
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Strabane Chronicle.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Strabane Chronicle is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 15 Main Street, Strabane, Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, BT82 8AS