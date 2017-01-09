Assembly election inevitable as McGuinness resigns

An assembly election looks ever more likely with the imminent resignation of Martin McGuinness.

Sparked by the DUP’s handling of the botched reneval heat incentive scheme (RHI), the Deputy First Minister will step down from his role at 5pm on Monday.

First Minister Arlene Foster has repeatedly refused to step down from her role, as demanded by Sinn Fein and the opposition parties.

Mr McGuinness said he was resigning with “deep regret and reluctance”.

“The First Minister has refused to stand aside, without prejudice, pending a preliminary report from an investigation.

“That position is not credible or tenable.”

He made clear that Sinn Fein would not replace him in the role.

As a consequence, the collapse of the institutions and an election are now inevitable.

“We now need an election to allow the people to make their own judgment on these issues democratically, at the ballot box,” he said.