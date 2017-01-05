Athletic committee hits the fund-raising trail

STRABANE Athletic will officially pull back the curtain on its multi-million pound plans with an open night in the Fir Trees Hotel.

This evening, January 5, at 7pm the public will get their first glimpse of the development set to transform the face of local soccer.

While the project has yet to be formally costed, it is expected to run into millions of pounds.

Athletic officials say they intend to finance the development using money put on the table by various departments.

On top of that however the club has launched a major fund-raising drive locally.

Tickets have just gone on sale for a grand draw with a top prize of £25,000 and total prize money of £50,000. Tickets are available from committee members or through the Strabane AFC Facebook page.

A business sponsorship scheme has also been kick-started with every business in Strabane being asked to get involved.

“There are multi-levels of sponsorship where businesses can buy in using whatever their budget allows,” Seamus McElroy explained.

“For getting involved, businesses can expect exposure in the form of match day sponsors, names on kits and award sponsors.

“We know there is not a lot of money out there just now but by sponsoring this businesses will be supporting our project while also enjoying extensive exposure.”

A third prong of the fund-raising drive is a ‘Gold Membership’ scheme.

Strabane Athletic is seeking individuals capable of donating a monthly amount in the region of £25 per month.

For that ‘gold members’ will receive a certificate and once the new centre is built, their support will be formally recognised in a special display.

For more information on any of the fund-raising drives, go to Strabane AFC on Facebook or contact Seamus McElroy on 07745291397.