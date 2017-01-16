+44 (0)28 7188 2100
Athletic draw a blank against Trojans

Posted: 5:00 pm January 16, 2017
By Tommy Nethery
Conor Carlin and his Strabane team-mates drew a blank

Strabane Athletic….o

Trojans…0

Strabane Athletic and Derry visitors Trojans drew a blank in Saturday’s NI Intermediate League game at Melvin.

The hosts just about shaded the verdict but, like their opponents, were found wanting in the final third.

Early doors Conor Carlin had a header safely gathered by Trojans keeper Eugene Ferry while David Taylor headed high and wide.

In response Aaron Rogan was off target at the other end and had a follow up effort saved by Ruairi McElroy who had intially denied Brian McClean.

The second half followed a similar pattern. Gary Henderson failed to connect with a Conal Crawford cross, Sean Doherty had a header cleared while Ferry denied Kyle Harte before Taylor steered a snap shot the wrong side of a post.

The visitors, too, had further opportunities with William McVeigh going close and right at death Athletic defender Richie Graham intevened to thwart Jake Morrow.

Elsewhere Portstewart defeated Oxford United Stars 2-0.

 

