Attacking trio snapped up by Sion ladies

SION Swifts have bolstered their squad ahead of the new 2017 Northern Ireland Womens Premier League by snapping up three attacking-minded players.

The trio includes Northern Ireland international Chloe McGlade and the Donegal pair of Lauren Harper and Amy Boyle Carr.

McGlade joins from the Omagh-based Cappagh Spurs for whom she has top scored in the past two seasons with 18 and 26 goals respectively. The Drumquin woman was named top goalscorer and player of the year in last season’s Championship.

The gifted striker was part of the Northern Ireland senior squad which last week defeated Portugal 1-0 in the second of two friendlies in Lisbon.

Harper is a former Republic of Ireland underage international and joins from Lagan Harps while 16-year-old Carr was on the books of Donegal. She is currently a member of the Republic’s under-17 squad.