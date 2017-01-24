+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com
Strabane Chronicle Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportSoccer

Attacking trio snapped up by Sion ladies

Posted: 4:29 pm January 24, 2017
By Tommy Nethery
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone
Chloe McGlade puts pen to paper for Sion Swifts manager Tony McGinley

Chloe McGlade puts pen to paper for Sion Swifts manager Tony McGinley

SION Swifts have bolstered their squad ahead of the new 2017 Northern Ireland Womens Premier League by snapping up three attacking-minded players.
 
The trio includes Northern Ireland international Chloe McGlade and the Donegal pair of Lauren Harper and Amy Boyle Carr.
 
McGlade joins from the Omagh-based Cappagh Spurs for whom she has top scored in the past two seasons with 18 and 26 goals respectively. The Drumquin woman was named top goalscorer and player of the year in last season’s Championship.
 
The gifted striker was part of the Northern Ireland senior squad which last week defeated Portugal 1-0 in the second of two friendlies in Lisbon.
 
Harper is a former Republic of Ireland underage international and joins from Lagan Harps while 16-year-old Carr was on the books of Donegal. She is currently a member of the Republic’s under-17 squad.
Posted: 4:29 pm January 24, 2017
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone
Bonner positive ahead of Healy Park visit

IT’S all change for Donegal in this year’s McKenna Cup, not just on the field but on the sidelines...

Sion Swifts in showdown with Linfield

SION Swifts U15 team will need no added motivation when they lock horns with Linfield in the final of...

Cup debut positive experience for Western Region

Despite results the Western area's historic first appearance in the UEFA Regions' Cup was a positive experience for the...

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Strabane Chronicle.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Strabane Chronicle is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 15 Main Street, Strabane, Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, BT82 8AS