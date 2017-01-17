The Big Bustling Bridal Fair

Don’t miss this big Bridal Fair!

The North-West Brides Bridal Fair in association with our sister paper Ulster Herald is taking place this Sunday January 22 at Omagh Leisure Complex.

One of the biggest in the county, this is an opportunity for couples to organise a large part of their wedding under one roof, on one day.

Exhibitors Offers/Discounts

A host of exhibitors from across the north-west will be on hand with ideas, advice, inspiration, competitions and special offers.

Many are offering one-off discounts for bookings made on the day as well as lots of chances to win prizes. Some of the fabulous competitions include; win your wedding transport, overnight breaks and gift vouchers.

This Bridal Fair is an opportunity for brides and grooms to save money and to make that wedding budget stretch further.

Omagh Leisure Complex will be transformed into a hub of wedding activity and doors open at 1.30pm and the first 50 brides will receive a free goodie bag!

Catwalk Show

An amazing catwalk show will take place with Creative Ideas Bridal Boutique, Serendipity Bridal Boutique, McElhinney’s Bridal Rooms, The Queen Bee at Serendipity, Claire’s Hair Studio, Glamourize Beauty Salon and Red Menswear.

The show will feature bridalwear, bridesmaid dresses, mother of the bride/groom attire, menswear as well as bridal hair and make-up styles. The show kicks off at 3.30pm, don’t miss it!

Admission

Admission to the Bridal Fair is absolutely FREE, so make sure to put Sunday January 22, 2017 (1.30pm-5pm) in your diary and visit the North-West Brides Bridal Fair at Omagh Leisure Complex.

Events Page Competition

Don’t forget to join our events page for your chance to WIN an overnight break & dinner for 2* at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Sligo.

*Prize valid Sun-Thurs only, must be used by Dec 2017. All who have already registered will automatically been entered. Sharing this event is not required for entry. Competition not sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook.

Find more info on ulsterherald.com/bridal-fair/ or call 028 8225 5959.

