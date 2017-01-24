Billy in induced coma after seizure attack

The heartbroken family of Castlederg boy Billy Caldwell are asking for your prayers after he was placed into an induced coma following a series of severe seizures.

On Saturday Billy was admitted to Children’s Hospital here in Los Angeles suffering from Status Epilepsy.

His mother Charlotte has revealed he is in a critical condition due to life threatening breakthrough of extreme seizures.

“This is undoubtedly a very unexpected and frightening time for us,” she said.

“Billy is presently sedated to try and break the cycle of seizure activity.

“My eyes are filled with tears as I am sitting beside Billy’s hospital bed completely heartbroken. I’m finding it difficult to find the words as this is incomprehensible.

“The reality is I am hurting so very badly now and trying to find the words to pray?

“One moment I’m just sitting in silence hoping, God hears my heart break and in the next moment tears just keep coming!

“Billy is undoubtedly in a crisis situation!”

Billy has been in America for five months seeing epilepsy specialists looking for a cure to stop these seizures.

Doctors having so far been successfully using cannabis oil to stop the seizures and help reduce the size of the lesion in Billy’s brain, which is the cause of his life-threatening epilepsy seizures, so as to allow safe surgery. Currently it is so large, surgery to remove it would require taking out an entire lobe, taking away the 11-year-old’s memory and communication abilities.

Charlotte continued, “My heart is breaking for Billy. The weight of this situation is so heavy I am finding it difficult to breath. Speaking thoughts just seems to require energy that I just haven’t got right now. So I sit in silence, hoping God hears my heart break.

“Billy is so innocent and vulnerable. I don’t understand why this is happening.

“Please folks pray for Billy and light candles. He needs all the help he can get right now.”