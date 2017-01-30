Billy returns to LA home after coming out of coma

The 11-year-old Castlederg boy had been rushed to hospital in Los Angeles by ambulance on January 20 after suffering a series of life-threatening epilepsy seizures.

He was eventually sedated in desperate attempts to stop the seizures. However, a couple of days later the seizures sparked off again, meaning Billy had to be placed in an induced coma.

On Thursday evening Billy was brought out of the coma and to his family’s relief the seizures stayed away and his mother Charlotte was allowed to take him back to their rented LA home over the weekend.

Billy has been in America for five months seeing epilepsy specialists looking for a cure to stop these seizures.

Doctors have so far been successfully using cannabis oil to stop the seizures and help reduce the size of the lesion in Billy’s brain, which is the cause of his life-threatening epilepsy seizures, so as to allow safe surgery.

Leading Epileptologist Dr Douglas Nordli feels that after not having a seizure for so long once Billy suffered one his brain went into hyper-mode and sparked more and more seizures.



Charlotte, who made a passionate plea for prayers from Billy’s hospital bedside, commented, “Thankfully the prayers and well wishes have worked but this whole ordeal has taken so much out of Billy. I have been allowed to take him home where I can care for him as with his autism he is very unsettled in the hospital.

“Dr. Nordli reassured me he has direct access to the ward if anything happens and we have a nurse on call if we need her. I have oxygen, sats monitor and all meds to take home with me.

“He really is s fighter. An inspiration. I think he has just won his biggest battle yet with the seizures and I pray that is the end of them as that was the worst they have ever been.”

“I want each and everyone of you to know how truly thankful I am for the hundreds of beautiful messages, prayers and all the candles lit for Billy all over the world. From the bottom of my heart indebted to you all forever more.”

Sadly any thought of surgery to remove the cause of the seizures now has to be postponed.

Charlotte said, “This is a huge setback for us. We were scheduled for an MRI in six to eight weeks but now that has to be postponed as after this his wee brain will be inflamed and swollen so won’t give a true picture, we have to give it time to get better.

“My heart was broken. He was so good for so long having no seizures. I had started to take him to speech therapy and was doing communications on an iPad. He was starting to show his personality and had better focus. He was changing into a different little boy and everything seemed to be going so well.”

• To donate text Keep81 to 70070 or donate online at the links provided on the Keep Billy Alive Facebook page.