BOYLE, Kevin

BOYLE – (Strabane) January 19th, 2017 at the Foyle Hospice, Kevin, R.I.P. Beloved husband of Mary, much loved father of Noreen (Donnelly), Jim, Kevin, Stephen and Cara (Pearce) and brother of Michael, Patricia, Marian, Majella, Gerard and Marguerite. Funeral took place from his home, 126 Belldoo, Strabane on Sunday January 22nd at 11.50 am for Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Melmount at 12.30 pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.