+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com
Strabane Chronicle Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath Notices

BOYLE, Kevin

Posted: 3:24 pm January 25, 2017

BOYLE – (Strabane) January 19th, 2017 at the Foyle Hospice, Kevin, R.I.P. Beloved husband of Mary, much loved father of Noreen (Donnelly), Jim, Kevin, Stephen and Cara (Pearce) and brother of Michael, Patricia, Marian, Majella, Gerard and Marguerite. Funeral took place from his home, 126 Belldoo, Strabane on Sunday January 22nd at 11.50 am for Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Melmount at 12.30 pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle.
Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Strabane Chronicle.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Strabane Chronicle is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 15 Main Street, Strabane, Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, BT82 8AS