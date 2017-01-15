+44 (0)28 7188 2100
Brennan stars as Tyrone reignite McKenna Cup bid

Posted: 7:49 pm January 15, 2017
8 January 2017; Lee Brennan of Tyrone during the Bank of Ireland Dr. McKenna Cup Section C Round 1 match between Cavan and Tyrone at Kingspan Breffni Park in Cavan. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Lee Brennan, pictured, and Ronan McHugh both weighed in heavily in Tyrone’s McKenna Cup win over Ulster University

 

TYRONE resuscitated their McKenna Cup hopes as they produced a second-half display of some calibre to consign Ulster University to a heavy 2-17 to 1-7 defeat in their penultimate group match at Carrickmore today.

A patchy first-half saw Tyrone strike up a two-point lead at the interval before they ratcheted up their efforts after the resumption and in doing so limited the depleted college side to only a single point in 42 minutes of second-half play.

The result gives Tyrone a fighting chance of qualifying for the semi-finals ahead of their final group stage match against Donegal on Wednesday night, and crucially their scoring difference is back in the black after their flat defeat to Cavan in last weekend’s McKenna Cup opener.

It’s early doors but there are plenty of signs of encouragement heading into their imminent Division One campaign, with Lee Brennan striking over seven points, six from play, and Aghyaran debutant Ronan McHugh not far behind with 1-3 to his name.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Munroe produced a dynamic display on his home patch, leading the way in defence and knocking over a fine point for his troubles, while Niall Sludden and Peter Harte were beacons of composure in possession.

See tomorrow’s Tyrone Herald for full coverage of Tyrone’s win over Ulster University

Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 15 Main Street, Strabane, Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, BT82 8AS