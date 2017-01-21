Bumping into a World Cup winner on the bus

A STRABANE man admits he was more than a little surprised to find himself sitting opposite a World Cup winner on the bus recently.

Dylan Burke was on his way to Belfast when he spotted former Chelsea and Brazilian national team manager, Luiz Felipe Scolari waiting for the 212 service from Derry.

‘Big Phil’ whose son reportedly works in Lisburn was on a short tour of the north west and according to Dylan, he seemed to be enjoying the scenery.

“I first noticed him sitting at the bus station but I wasn’t sure it was him, until I heard him speaking Portuguese to his wife,” Dylan explained. “Then I noticed the crest of his current club on the top he was wearing. I knew it was him then.

“But it wasn’t until we were on the bus that I found myself sitting close to him. I just asked if he was here on his holidays.

“I noticed he seemed to be asking his wife to take photos as we drove along the road so I think he was enjoying the scenery.

“After that I asked if I could get a photo with him.”

Big Phil is best known for winning the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, as well as his stint as Chelsea manager.

He is currently managing Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande.

Dylan Burke, who is a Manchester Utd fan, managed to snap that photo with the legendary manager when the bus arrived in Belfast.

“He was very, very nice and really down to earth,” Dylan continued.

“It’s ironic that the first World Cup that I ever watched was the one that he won as manager.

“It’s weird: You never expect to see someone like that sitting across the aisle on the bus.”