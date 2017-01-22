Car parking prices on the rise in Strabane



THE price of parking a car in Strabane town centre is set to rise.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has announced that from February 1, car parking fees will increase by 10p per hour.

Councils across the North took over responsibility for car parks on April 1, 2015 when powers transferred from central government.

The transfer of powers was accompanied by a budget and it had been forecast that in the financial year 2016/17 Derry City and Strabane District Council would claw in £700,000 through pay and display and fixed penalty notices.

Advertisement

Issues such as the gritting of car parks were not factored into the budgetary predictions though and as a result council was left to foot a bill of £152,000.

It is understood the looming hike in car parking prices will, in part at least, be used to pay that unexpected invoice.

Kevin O’Connor, head of Business with Derry City and Strabane District Council, said the rationale for the increase was to pass the burden on to the users of car parks rather than the ratepayer.

“Council currently operates 15 paid car parks, providing 1,042 spaces throughout the district.

“The tariffs for these car parks range from 20p to 50p in addition to the availability of four weekly, 12 weekly and quarterly season passes. Off-street car park charging across Northern Ireland ranges from 20p to £1.20 per hour.

“Council members agreed to approve the increased tariffs and by doing so, the overall increased costs that are estimated at £25,434.48 for 2016/17 will ensure that these costs are covered by car parking users and will not impact on existing budgets.”

Mr O’Connor said council was embarking on an overall car parking strategy and would evaluate the impact of the tariff changes, consulting with users, retailers and stakeholders throughout 2017.

He added that the new charges will come into practice from February 1 and that signposts alerting the public to the new tariffs will be erected at the relevant car parks shortly.