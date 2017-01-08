Cavan see off Tyrone in McKenna Cup

CAVAN 1-13 TYRONE 0-12

A spate of injuries allied to a disjointed team performance made for an inauspicious start to the season for McKenna Cup holders Tyrone as they went down to Cavan by four points on Sunday afternoon at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Michael Cassidy, Rory Brennan, Ronan O’Neill and most serious of all it seems Connor McAliskey (suspected cruciate) were all forced out of the fray early due to various injuries as the hosts, managed by former Tyrone favourite Mattie McGleenan, recorded a deserved 1-13 to 0-12 victory.

This was a disappointing and disjointed Red Hand display in the main, as they struggled to come to terms with the dynamism and passion of the home side.

Aside from an encouraging showing at full-back by Jonathan Monroe and sprinkling moments of class from Niall Sludden and McAliskey, the visitors could never click into top gear. Indeed the late dismissal of second half sub Mattie Donnelly after an off the ball altercation with Seanie Johnston put the tin hat on a miserable season opener.

The only goal of the game came courtesy of a fisted effort by Gerard Smith in the 22nd minute, as Cavan established a five point interval advantage, 1-7 to 0-5.

McAliskey top scored for Tyrone on the day with five points to his name but they never looked like clawing back the deficit in the second period.

Afterwards Tyrone manager Mickey Harte was quick to commend the immediate impact that former Tyrone star McGleenan has had on the Cavan team, as they deservedly took the spoils in front of well over five thousand spectators.

“ He makes no secret of the fact that he’ll be putting a lot of ball into the inside men and it’ll be quite direct when he can do it.

“Having the breeze in the first half facilitated that line of action – there wasn’t as much in the second half. He says that’s the way they’re going to play and it worked today.”

Next up in Section C of the McKenna Cup for Tyrone is a meeting with Martain McHugh’s University of Ulster this Saturday night at Healy Park. The students accounted for Donegal in a high-scoring encounter 2-20 to 4-13 in the other group game on Sunday.

