CCTV footage to be examined ahead of Brady inquest

A CORONER’S court has been told hours of CCTV footage will have to be examined ahead of a full inquest into the death of John Brady.

The Strabane republican was 40-years-old when he hanged himself while in police custody in Derry’s Strand Road PSNI Station in 2009.

His family has always maintained that in the hours prior to his death, Mr Brady was approached by officers from the PSNI’s C3 unit, formerly known as Special Branch.

A preliminary hearing held in recent days was told that CCTV footage will be central to John Brady’s inquest which is expected to take place in May this year.

Brady family barrister Mark Mulholland QC told coroner Joe McCrisken, “The core of the factual issues will feature the CCTV footage.

“Two intelligence officers attempted to get access to Mr Brady but were turned away by custody staff, which is why next of kin want to satisfy themselves.”

Rumours of C3 involvement have led to speculation that Mr Brady may have been subjected to a bid to turn him into an informer before he hanged himself in a consultation room.

But the Police Ombudsman subsequently examined these claims and found no evidence to support them.

The police watchdog said two intelligence officers did attempt to gain access to Mr Brady but were turned away by custody staff, a finding investigators said was substantiated by CCTV footage.