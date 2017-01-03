Clarke delighted Sproule staying on board

DERGVIEW boss Richard Clarke said he was delighted that Ivan Sproule had turned down the opportunity to again play in the Danske Bank Premiership.

The former Northern Ireland international had considered an offer from Portadown however the ex-Hibernian star has decided to stay put at his hometown club.

During the summer Sproule had been talked out of retirement by Clarke following spells at Linfield and Ballinamallard United.

And the Derg supremo is delighted the former Bristol City man has knocked back a possible move to Shamrock Park.

“We are obviously delighted that he has remained on board. He has made a big impact and it’s great for us that he wants to finish the season here,” said Clarke.

“He has scored goals, had a number of assists and has had a major influence on the players around him.”

Clarke has meanwhile confirmed that goalkeeper Stefan McCusker will be returning to the club following a spell at Ballinamallard United and hinted he was close to completing another signing.

On Saturday Dergview face Dungannon Swifts in the fifth round of the Tennents Irish Cup at Stangmore Park.