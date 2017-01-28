Cold hard cash becomes cold hard concrete at Derg bank

MONEY has got even harder to come by in Castlederg following the disappearance of one of the town’s ATM machines.

The Bank of Ireland cashpoint had remained in place despite the closure of the Derg branch last year. And according to local politicians, assurances had been given by senior Bank of Ireland officials that the ATM would not be withdrawn.

Advertisement

Customers hoping to make a withdrawal were left stunned though when they found not only the machine gone, but the spot where it had been bricked up.

West Tyrone MLA Michaela Boyle said the move had caused problems for people over the weekend. She has called on the Bank of Ireland for an explanation and has written to the regional manager.

“The community of Castlederg are deeply angered by this move, not only because of the atrocious way in which they’ve blocked it up but also because they did not receive any notice of this taking place,” Michaela Boyle said.

“We were given reassurances at various meetings that consideration would be given to retaining the ATM, so I was shocked when I was contacted by local residents and business people who were left in a difficult position over the weekend. I believe this was a short sighted decision by the bank and one which the people of Castlederg need an explanation and an apology on.

“I have written to the regional manager of the bank on this issue,” added Ms Boyle.

A spokesperson for the Bank of Ireland said they had given written notice to customers that the ATM would be removed on January 13.

They said that ahead of withdrawing it, they had taken into consideration the number of other cash machines in the border town.

“Bank of Ireland issued a series of written customer communications and in-branch posters from mid-October onwards, giving notice to customers of the decision to remove the Bank of Ireland ATM on January 13 2017.

“When making the final decision to close Castlederg branch, we gave full consideration to a number of factors, including the availability of alternative ATMs and cash services in the town.

“The building work on the exterior of the branch is still in progress and will be completed shortly,” the bank added.