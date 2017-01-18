CONWAY, John

CONWAY (Dunamanagh) January 13th 2017 at Parkview Nursing Home, Castlederg, John, R.I.P. Beloved husband of Phyliss, much loved father of Kevin, Catherine, Roisin, Sean, Clare, Adrian, Carole and the late Eugene and brother of the late Lizzie, Paddy and Philomena. Funeral took place from his home, 175 Lisnaragh Road, Dunamanagh on Sunday January 15th at 11 am for Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Aughabrack at 11.30 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Parkview Nursing Home Residents’ Comfort Fund, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.