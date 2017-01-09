Councillor complains Irish is ‘driven down his throat’

“It’s when Irish is driven down our throats, that’s when it becomes a problem.”

Advertisement That was the view of independent councillor at Derry City and Strabane District Council Maurice Devenney last week, during a discussion on the merits of the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages.

The discussion – which soon developed into an argument – started when Sinn Féin councillor Maolíosa McHugh suggested council had been “found wanting” over the recent erection of Irish language Christmas lights in Strabane.

During Advent a new light display was erected by members of the public in defiance of councillors who rejected a Sinn Féin motion for Irish language signage to be introduced as part of the town’s annual festive illuminations. Within hours of the motion being shot down, Irish speaker Sean Mór Daimhin and the local branch of Conradh na Gaeilge kick-started a campaign to fund the lights themselves.

On Tuesday of last week at the Guildhall Cllr McHugh congratulated those local people who took the lighting matters into their own hands but said it “stretches beyond belief” that new Christmas signage would require an equality impact assessment from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

He said he was disappointed and shocked at council’s stance on the matter.

However not everyone shared his sentiments.

Maurice Devenney said Sinn Féin and in particular Cllr McHugh’s “ranting about Irish” had become an embarrassment.

“He (Cllr McHugh) has this great goal about the Irish language,” Maurice Devenney said. “They (Sinn Féin) had a great goal about a united Ireland and they didn’t get that either.”

He added, “It’s when Irish is driven down our throats, that’s when it becomes a problem.”

Strabane Independent councillor Paul Gallagher also paid tribute to those local people who raised money and installed the ‘Nollaig Shona Duit’ lights on the Railway Road in the town.

“It was good to see a bit of people power,” he remarked.