Councillors vote for increased pay



DERRY City and Strabane District councillors have voted to give themselves a pay rise.

Revealed at a recent meeting of the Governance and Strategic Planning committee, the new remuneration package is made under the Local Government (Payments to Councillors) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2016.

Set to become operational from February 1, the “scheme of allowances” sees the annual basic allowance increase by around £140.

A report from the presiding officer outlined, “An annual basic allowance of £14,342 shall be paid to each councillor.

“This allowance will increase to £14,485, effective from 1 April 2017.

“An additional allowance of up to and including £15 per month is payable for the provision of broadband services and integrated communication services for business use (includes line rental).

“This payment will be payable on receipt of evidence of a current broadband contract.”

A special responsibility allowance will also be paid to those councillors who hold the special responsibilities. That means an allowance of £30,113 will be payable to the mayor whilst the deputy mayor nets an extra £7,528.

The chairs of the various committees will also see their added allowances increase. For example, the chair of Governance and Strategic Planning Committee will see their allowance increase from £8,130.50 to £8,211.80.

Councillors are also offered a travel allowance of up to 65p per mile and should they find themselves away on council business, there is an overnight accommodation allowance of £100.70. Meal allowances for a single day’s eating – breakfast, lunch, tea and evening meal can be as much as £50.60.