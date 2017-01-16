+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com
Strabane Chronicle Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadlines

Councillors vote for increased pay

Posted: 9:15 am January 16, 2017
By Michael Devlin
m.devlin@strabanechronicle.com
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone
coins
DERRY City and Strabane District councillors have voted to give themselves a pay rise.

Revealed at a recent meeting of the Governance and Strategic Planning committee, the new remuneration package is made under the Local Government (Payments to Councillors) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2016.

Set to become operational from February 1, the “scheme of allowances” sees the annual basic allowance increase by around £140.

A report from the presiding officer outlined, “An annual basic allowance of £14,342 shall be paid to each councillor.

Advertisement

“This allowance will increase to £14,485, effective from 1 April 2017.

“An additional allowance of up to and including £15 per month is payable for the provision of broadband services and integrated communication services for business use (includes line rental).

“This payment will be payable on receipt of evidence of a current broadband contract.”

A special responsibility allowance will also be paid to those councillors who hold the special responsibilities. That means an allowance of £30,113 will be payable to the mayor whilst the deputy mayor nets an extra £7,528.

The chairs of the various committees will also see their added allowances increase. For example, the chair of Governance and Strategic Planning Committee will see their allowance increase from £8,130.50 to £8,211.80.

Councillors are also offered a travel allowance of up to 65p per mile and should they find themselves away on council business, there is an overnight accommodation allowance of £100.70. Meal allowances for a single day’s eating – breakfast, lunch, tea and evening meal can be as much as £50.60.

Posted: 9:15 am January 16, 2017
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Strabane Chronicle.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Strabane Chronicle is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 15 Main Street, Strabane, Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, BT82 8AS