DEVINE, Teresa

DEVINE (née Montague) (Strabane) January 12th 2017 at Altnagelvin Hospital, Teresa, R.I.P., (formerly of Church View). Beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Catherine, Liz, Alfie and James, dearly loved grandmother of David, Martin, Ciaran, Beth and Aoife and sister of John, Sheila, Bridget, Philomena, Fidelma, Alfie and Charlie. Funeral took place from her home, 29 St. Colman’s Drive, Strabane on Saturday January 14th at 9.25 am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Glenside A.T.C., c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.