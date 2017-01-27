Drop in drink driving arrests over Christmas

ARRESTS for drink driving in the Strabane and Derry region dropped by almost 25 per-cent over the Christmas period, compared with the same period last year.

The PSNI, who introduced a new tactic of random check-points and breath tests during the festive period, said there were 28 suspected drink drivers detected. During the previous winter campaign in 2015/2016, 37 people were arrested.

Indeed, the local area boasted one of the largest drops in drink driving in the North. Across the North 383 drink drivers were detected between November 24, 2016 and January 3, 2017, which is 16 less than during the previous winter operation.

But a less positive picture emerged from neighbouring Fermanagh and South Tyrone, where there was an alarming 20 per-cent increase. In 2015/2016 there were 26 drink drivers, but that figure rose to 32.

The PSNI also said there had been a 125 per-cent rise in the number of breath tests carried out.

The figures, however, do not include those drivers who provided blood/urine samples instead of breath tests.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said, it was difficult to accept the overall drop in detections as a success.

“One person was detected at over four times the drink drive limit… we’ve had people literally falling out of their cars and people detected throughout the day and night across the country,” he said.

“Just do not take the risk of having even one drink if you are driving. The consequences, as police officers and our emergency service colleagues witness first hand, can be catastrophic.”