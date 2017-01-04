+44 (0)28 7188 2100
Advertisement
DUP slammed over funding withdrawal

Posted: 5:12 pm January 4, 2017
grian_0816

Grian Ni Dhaimhin.

A LOCAL Irish language activist has slammed the DUP after one of its  ministers withdrew funding from a gaeltacht bursary scheme.

The Líofa Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme enabled at least 100 people a year  to attend summer Irish language classes in the Donegal gaeltacht.

The programme was set up by former culture minister, Carál Ní  Chuilín. But in an email to the boards of the gaeltacht colleges on 
December 23, Communities Minister Paul Givan announced he was cutting  funding for the scheme.

Representatives from the gaeltacht colleges said the bursary funding  was worth about £50,000 per year and enabled those unable to afford 
to meet the cost themselves to spend time at colleges in the gaeltacht.

Strabane Gaeilgeoir Grian Ní Dhaimhín said that Paul Givan’s decision  to slash funding proved the DUP were only interested in photo 
opportunities.

Last month Mr Givan visited St Patrick’s GAA Club in Lisburn where he  revealed it was his first time to kick a Gaelic football.

He told young club members, “I support the organisation – in terms of  the sporting aspect of it – and the value that it brings to young 
people.”

But Grian Ní Dhaimhín said that was obviously not the case.

“Going to the gaeltacht can be expensive and bursaries like this are  very important, particularly for working class families,” she said.

“What makes this announcement extra bitter is that it came from Paul  Givan, the same minister who only a few weeks ago was photographed in  Lisburn kicking points with a local GAA club. We had Peter Weir too  in his first few weeks as Education Minister pictured visiting  Coláiste Feirste in Belfast and it just goes to prove that the DUP  are really only interested in photo opportunities.”

Miss Ní Dhaimhín said that while those from a nationalist background  would suffer as a result of the funding, the impact would not be 
exclusive to areas like Strabane.

“On one hand this is a sectarian decision but then again this scheme  was open to anyone, regardless of background. Someone from a loyalist 
background in East Belfast where there is a growing interest in the  Irish language could have applied, just as someone from the Head of 
the Town, Lisnafin or Ballycolman could have. It is a completely  unfair decision.”

Grian Ní Dhaimhín added that one of the top Irish language students  this year was a refugee. She said he would be severely disadvantaged 
as a result of Paul Givan’s move.

“I’m very proud that the top grades this year were achieved by a  refugee. But he is already restricted in terms of what money he has 
and now at a time when he is flourishing in the Irish language and  would have been eligible to apply for this bursary, he is being 
restricted even further.

“It’s ridiculous and it would break your heart to see the DUP launch  attack after attack after attack on the language.”

