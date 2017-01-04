DUP slammed over funding withdrawal

A LOCAL Irish language activist has slammed the DUP after one of its ministers withdrew funding from a gaeltacht bursary scheme.

Advertisement

The Líofa Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme enabled at least 100 people a year to attend summer Irish language classes in the Donegal gaeltacht.

The programme was set up by former culture minister, Carál Ní Chuilín. But in an email to the boards of the gaeltacht colleges on

December 23, Communities Minister Paul Givan announced he was cutting funding for the scheme.

Representatives from the gaeltacht colleges said the bursary funding was worth about £50,000 per year and enabled those unable to afford

to meet the cost themselves to spend time at colleges in the gaeltacht.

Strabane Gaeilgeoir Grian Ní Dhaimhín said that Paul Givan’s decision to slash funding proved the DUP were only interested in photo

opportunities.

Last month Mr Givan visited St Patrick’s GAA Club in Lisburn where he revealed it was his first time to kick a Gaelic football.

He told young club members, “I support the organisation – in terms of the sporting aspect of it – and the value that it brings to young

people.”

But Grian Ní Dhaimhín said that was obviously not the case.

“Going to the gaeltacht can be expensive and bursaries like this are very important, particularly for working class families,” she said.

“What makes this announcement extra bitter is that it came from Paul Givan, the same minister who only a few weeks ago was photographed in Lisburn kicking points with a local GAA club. We had Peter Weir too in his first few weeks as Education Minister pictured visiting Coláiste Feirste in Belfast and it just goes to prove that the DUP are really only interested in photo opportunities.”

Miss Ní Dhaimhín said that while those from a nationalist background would suffer as a result of the funding, the impact would not be

exclusive to areas like Strabane.

“On one hand this is a sectarian decision but then again this scheme was open to anyone, regardless of background. Someone from a loyalist

background in East Belfast where there is a growing interest in the Irish language could have applied, just as someone from the Head of

the Town, Lisnafin or Ballycolman could have. It is a completely unfair decision.”

Grian Ní Dhaimhín added that one of the top Irish language students this year was a refugee. She said he would be severely disadvantaged

as a result of Paul Givan’s move.

“I’m very proud that the top grades this year were achieved by a refugee. But he is already restricted in terms of what money he has

and now at a time when he is flourishing in the Irish language and would have been eligible to apply for this bursary, he is being

restricted even further.

“It’s ridiculous and it would break your heart to see the DUP launch attack after attack after attack on the language.”