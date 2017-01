* = field is required





Nominee's details

Your details

PLEASE ONLY NOMINATE FOR ONE AWARD PER ENTRY.

THE INTERVIEW/MYSTERY SHOP WILL BE BASED ON THE CRITERIA AS STATED.





CLOSING DATE

Closing date for entries: Friday 17th February 2017





PRINCIPLE AWARDS: (Please tick one principle award*)

Outstanding Business Achievement

The individual will be identified by the awards panel and therefore nomination is not required.

Business person of the Year

The individual will be identified by the awards panel and therefore nomination is not required.

Business of the Year Award

Criteria: Market position; Growth; Future; Innovation; Engagement; Leadership; Ethics & Results.

Employer of the Year Award

Criteria: HR strategy; Staff investment; Commercial performance; Employee engagement and Success.

Pride of Strabane Award

Criteria: Background; Support; Community involvement





CATEGORY AWARDS: (Please tick one category award*)

Retailer of the Year Award

Criteria: Customer Expectation; General Retail Standards; Store Services; Customer Care; Performance; Future Plans.

Excellence in Customer Service Award

Criteria: First impressions; Customer Care; Interaction; Expectations; Training; Feedback.

Employee of the Year Award

Criteria: Attitude; Proactive; Customer service; Role model; Job requirements.

Restaurant of the Year Award

Criteria: Service; Décor; Quality; Range

Best New Business Award

Criteria: Objectives; Growth; Competitive edge; Future

Licensed Premises of the Year

Criteria: Offering; Ambience and atmosphere; Hygiene; Customer service; Future Plans.

Creative Industries Business of the Year

Criteria: Creativity; Projects; Growth; Future

Outstanding Contribution to Arts & Culture

Criteria: Development; Support; Promotion; Plans

Outstanding Business Growth

Criteria: Objectives; Financial performance; Growth; Future plans

Best Eatery/Coffee shop

Criteria: Offering; Ambience and atmosphere; Hygiene; Customer service; Future Plans

Excellence in Health, Well-Being, and Leisure

Criteria: Service; Décor; Quality; Range





If shortlisted, the next stage of the process will involve either a direct interview and/or a mystery shopper visit (additional information may also be requested) - this will then form the basis for the final judging panel decision. Online voting will help create additional awareness and buzz regarding the nominee’s shortlisting but will not determine the final winners.