Fire-fighters come to the rescue of trapped horse

Local fire-fighters came to the aid of a stricken horse stuck in a muddy ditch near Newtownstewart on Sunday afternoon.

Newtownstewart and Strabane Crews assisted by the Specialist Large Animal Rescue Team from Omagh.

A local vet and farmer with a tractor and front loader, were also in attendance at the incident at Gallen Bridge Newtownstewart.

The Fire service said, “Crews attached a Hampshire sling after the animal was sedated, and the farmer lifted it out with a front loader.

“Horse is doing well, and crews and equipment are cleaned up and ready again if needed.”