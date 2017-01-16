+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com
Strabane Chronicle Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadlines

Fire-fighters come to the rescue of trapped horse

Posted: 11:44 am January 16, 2017
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone

Horse recued

Local fire-fighters came to the aid of a stricken horse stuck in a muddy ditch near Newtownstewart on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Newtownstewart and Strabane Crews assisted by the Specialist Large Animal Rescue Team from Omagh.

A local vet and farmer with a tractor and front loader, were also in attendance at the incident at Gallen Bridge Newtownstewart.

The Fire service said, “Crews attached a Hampshire sling after the animal was sedated, and the farmer lifted it out with a front loader.

“Horse is doing well, and crews and equipment are cleaned up and ready again if needed.”

Horse recued 1
Horse recued2
Horse recued3

Posted: 11:44 am January 16, 2017
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 7188 2100
advertising@strabanechronicle.com
editor@strabanechronicle.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Strabane Chronicle.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Strabane Chronicle is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 15 Main Street, Strabane, Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, BT82 8AS